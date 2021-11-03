CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The last time South Carolina was this big of an underdog to Florida, Tim Tebow was QB

By Alexis Cubit
Island Packet Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing out of an open week, South Carolina faces Florida as a double-digit home underdog this weekend. The Gamecocks opened as a 20-point underdog to the Gators, which is the largest line in the series since 2008, though it’s since gone down to 18, per Betonline.ag. ESPN Chalk gambling...

www.islandpacket.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tim Tebow reacts to Florida's recent struggles under Dan Mullen

Dan Mullen and his Florida Gators are having a difficult year and stand at the crossroads of the season with a 4-4 record. But former Gators quarterback now SEC college football analyst Tim Tebow, thinks that Gator fans need to pump the breaks and give Mullen an opportunity to make things right.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Tim Tebow offers interesting take on Florida quarterback controversy

As Florida prepares Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson for the Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, Tim Tebow gave his take on what he thinks the Gators will do. “I think they play both,” Tebow said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “I think both of them may even be on the field at the same time every now and then. I think Anthony has to be on the field a lot because he is a game changer. He really is physically superior to almost everyone else on the field. He is extremely fast, he has been clocked at 22, 23 mph in games. For someone who is 240 pounds, that is insane. When Florida is a good team but doesn’t have the same playmakers that they did last year, if you had Toney, if you had Pitts, if you had those guys. Well, then it’s easier to maybe go with an Emory because you can get it to those playmakers. Florida doesn’t have those game changing playmakers right now, except for maybe Anthony. That’s why I think he has to be on the field a little bit more because he can change the game with his arms and his legs.”
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Tim Tebow identifies what when wrong against Georgia for Florida

Tim Tebow is one of the most respected players to ever suit up for the Florida Gators. Now as a longtime SEC analyst, the former quarterback doesn’t hold back when providing his thoughts on a given in-conference matchup. Tebow joined the Paul Finebaum show and shared his thoughts on what went wrong for Dan Mullen and company during last week’s loss to Georgia.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

Tim Tebow: Rankings, records do not matter at Cocktail Party

Georgia comes into Saturday’s game against Florida ranked as the top team in the nation with a 7-0 record. The Gators are just 4-3. The Bulldogs are favorited by two touchdowns. While many don’t give Florida much of a chance against Georgia on Saturday, Tim Tebow doesn’t think that matters.
NFL
On3.com

Tim Tebow defends Dan Mullen, reinforces job security at Florida

Florida head coach Dan Mullen has the full sport of Gators legend Tim Tebow, despite recent questions regarding Mullen’s job security. Mullen in June inked a three-year contract extension at the University of Florida, bringing his contract through the 2026 season and raising his annual salary to $7.6 million a year, but Mullen’s tenure at Florida has been far from perfect. Across four seasons, Mullen has a 33-12 overall record with a Peach Bowl win, Orange Bowl win and Cotton Bowl loss, but the Gators got off to a rough start in 2021 — highlighted by a loss to a struggling LSU team — and hold just a 4-3 record heading into a rivalry game against Georgia.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Tim Tebow: Texas A&M 12th man can not be overlooked

Tim Tebow knows how valuable the crowd can be for Texas A&M. The “12th man” can make it tough for opposing teams to communicate, giving the Aggies a distinct advantage on the field. Texas A&M is hoping for that kind of impact from the crowd on Saturday against Auburn. Tebow...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
On3.com

Tim Tebow breaks down keys to Texas A&M over Auburn

Tim Tebow may not be on the gridiron anymore, but the SEC legend is highly regarded as one of the top analysts when it comes to the conference. With a great slate of meaningful SEC games on the lineup for Saturday, Tebow joined the Paul Finebaum show on Friday and give his take on Texas A&M vs. Auburn.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tim Tebow on Campus Legends and the NFT opportunity in college athletics

This week, our friends at Campus Legends unveiled the first officially licensed NFTs for college football (and other sports). While more schools are coming to the platform in the future, Campus Legends launched with officially licensed NFTs for current and past athletes at the University of Florida. Of course, the collection from the 2008 national championship team is getting quite the buzz.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Gamecocks#Gators#Betonline Ag#Espn Chalk#Sec
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Assistant Coach Reacts To Getting Fired

The Nebraska football program doubled down on its commitment to head coach Scott Frost on Monday, but reports warned that other personnel changes were coming down the pipe. Those rumors were confirmed a short while later. The Cornhuskers released four assistant coaches on Monday with just two games left in...
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Tuesday’s Manning Family News

The Manning family is getting into the sports gambling game. Tuesday morning, Caesars announced that it had signed the Manning family – Peyton, Eli, Cooper and their dad, Archie – to a notable deal. ESPN sports gambling insider David Payne Purdham shared the news. “Peyton and Eli Manning, along with...
NFL
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

Ohio State coach Larry Johnson mocked James Franklin before Penn State game

Ohio State associate head coach Larry Johnson poked fun at Penn State head coach James Franklin ahead of Saturday’s huge game. Saturday night will feature a huge matchup in the Big Ten. The Ohio State Buckeyes are on a mission to make it to the College Football Playoff, while the Penn State Nittany Lions look to end those aspirations with a win on Saturday night.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy