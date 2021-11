DENVER (CBS4) — After a decade of planning by the Denver Housing Authority, the doors of a brand new 1,800 square-foot market are officially open for the neighborhood of Sun Valley. “I am so excited. This has been a long time coming,” said Annie Hancock, Interim Director of Community Connections at DHA. “Sun Valley is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in the state of Colorado. And they have come around this master plan in such a unique and positive way.” (credit: CBS) Decatur Fresh Market now sits right in the middle what up to this point had been a food desert, fulfilling...

DENVER, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO