Pennsylvania State

Letters: Biden supporters out of touch with reality; What are PA leaders hiding?

By CDT readers
Centre Daily
 8 days ago

Mr. Steven Smith’s letter on Oct. 28 was a reminder of those that have lost a sense of reality. He stated “President Biden is far from incompetent; he’s doing exactly what he was elected to do.” Really?. I suppose Mr. Smith and other like-minded individuals signed up for: Jimmy...

www.centredaily.com

Centre Daily

Letters: Corrections to veterans monument overdue; Steps in the right direction

Why won’t the township listen to veterans’ requests? Ever since the town of Rebersburg replaced a pillar on its veterans monument and left off the star beside the names of those who served in Vietnam and won the Vietnam Service Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Award and for some the Vietnam Gallantry Cross with palm, over seven veterans that I personally know of have ask the Miles Township supervisors to replace the etched stars. This is the only way that future generations can identify if their ancestors named on that monument were actually a Vietnam veteran, one who actually served in combat and in a war zone, or if they were a Vietnam era veteran, one who was in the military during the period the Vietnam War was going on but never served in harm’s way. The last person to ask was the Vietnam veteran that was in charge of the monument for the township. He took the time and explained to the board why it was important and the difference between an era veteran and a Vietnam veteran.
MILITARY

