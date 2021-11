To say that Mercedes-Benz will be offering Dolby Atmos in its top car models feels like an understatement. That is because here, unlike an upgraded system (the type we expect to see following the recent Dolby Atmos collaboration between infotainment service provider Cinemo, where Dolby Atmos does its magic using your car's existing speakers) this is a purpose-built Atmos car setup. And, as you might expect, it's not just any purpose-built setup; the Mercedes-Benz in-car Dolby Atmos experience will be built into an optional Burmester high-end 4D and 3D sound system, powered by a total of 31 loudspeakers and eight sound transducers.

