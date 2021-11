Celtic missed a golden opportunity to go top of the Premiership table when they could only manage a 0-0 draw against Livingston at Parkhead. Considering the form that they had been in coming into the game, most fans would have expected the Hoops to get all three points on the day. They were nowhere near their best on this occasion but it is important to look at how far this team has come in just a few weeks.

