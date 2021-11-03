CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joss Favela: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Anamaria Sayre
 8 days ago

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Every inch of Joss Favela's Sinaloa-based,...

undertheradarmag.com

Watch The War on Drugs’ Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR

The War on Drugs have performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, where they performed four songs from their newest album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore: “I Don’t Wanna Wait,” “Old Skin,” “Change,” and the album’s title track. The new album is out now via Atlantic. Watch the concert below.
No Treble

Ed Sheeran: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Ed Sheeran was just featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) concert. While Sheeran is mostly known as a solo artist, the talented Adam Blackstone is the musical director and bassist for the band in this one. Here they are performing a 5-tune set. Support No Treble. For 12+ years, we’ve...
NPR

William Prince: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Seated in the comfort of his home...
knpr

Raye Zaragoza: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. For Native American Heritage Month, we wanted...
iowapublicradio.org

Dave Easley, 'Jesus Maria'

The pedal steel is full of possibility. That's especially the case in the atmospheric music made by Chuck Johnson and Daniel Lanois, or the improvised explorations of Susan Alcorn. For decades, Dave Easley's been in the background, specifically with the much celebrated Brian Blade Fellowship, even as the jazz scene's reverence for his playing has loomed large.
defpen

Tems Makes Her Debut On NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series

Not long ago, H.E.R visited NPR’s headquarters down in the nation’s capital and said, “I think Tiny Desk is the best way to experience your favorite artists.” She just might be right. From the years of “NPR Music Field Recordings” with Jazmine Sullivan in New Orleans to visiting Roddy Rich at West Coast Customs, the NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert Series” has allowed fans to enjoy their music in ways they never thought were imaginable. Along the way, there have been a number of classic moments like Mac Miller’s performance of “2009” to Wale taking the stage days before Washington, D.C. won the World Series. While it may seem that the team behind “NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series” has nothing left to prove, they keep striving to bring rising artists to new audiences.
iowapublicradio.org

Camp Cope, 'Blue'

When Camp Cope released How to Socialise & Make Friends in 2018, the Australian trio earned a reputation for its fearless, minimalist punk and takedowns of music industry sexism and skewed power dynamics. But beyond the bombast, in the band's quieter moments, singer Georgia Maq's honest introspection feels just as powerful. "Blue," the band's first new song in three years, is a midtempo reflection on the struggle of loving someone through the fog of depression. Singing over a winding bassline and layered harmonies, Maq sounds not resigned but undeterred: "I put down your pain / but I'll pick it up again," she sings, "It's all blue / that's why I fit in with you."
NPR

NPR Music's Tiny Desk meets globalFEST series to return January 18-20.

Tiny Desk meets globalFEST 2022 performers include Al Bilali Soudan, Bedouin Burger, Nora Brown, Kiran Ahluwalia, Kombilesa Mi, Northern Cree, Son Rompe Pera & More. November 9, 2021 - Washington, D.C. - New York's globalFEST announces the return of its flagship event and the second edition of NPR Music's Tiny Desk meets globalFEST taking place Tuesday, January 18th through Thursday, January 20th via the NPR Music YouTube channel. The series will present exclusive video performances from the globalFEST's live artist plus alumni.
iowapublicradio.org

Celebrating Public Radio Music Day

Today is the second annual noncomMUSIC alliance Public Radio Music Day! Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to recognize and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music world both locally and nationally.
afropop.org

Lineup Announced for globalFEST at Webster Hall 1/16/22 & Tiny Desk Concerts

In the best of all possible worlds, we’d get to keep the myriad digital offerings that emerged over the pandemic while also getting the return of live music, and it seems like globalFEST is doing their best to make that happen. The premier world music showcase announced its lineup for both its 2022 live show, happening at New York's Webster Hall on January 16, and its special series of NPR Tiny Desk concerts, which runs from January 18-20. From our corner of the cultural musical world, we’re looking forward to Mali’s Al Bilali Soudan, the American banjoist Nora Brown, the Colombian hip-hop outfit Kombilesa Mí (pictured above), the Franco-Syrian-Lebanese duo Bedouin Burger and Son Rompe Pera, a garage cumbia punk band from Mexico. All of them, except for Brown, will be playing Tiny Desk concerts hosted by the indomitable Angelique Kidjo. The concerts will be available to stream onNPR Music's YouTube channel.
iowapublicradio.org

Lucy Dacus, 'Thumbs Again'

"Thumbs" — a narrative song that takes the listener through a night where Lucy Dacus accompanies a friend to see her estranged father for the first time in years — is an untraditional love song. When it was first released earlier this year, the song had intentionally barebones production, described by Dacus as "acapella plus": vocals, pad, bass synth and an occasional sound of the blowing wind. Now, she has re-released the song, aptly titled "Thumbs Again," with additional instrumentation that doesn't overwhelm Dacus' story, but complements it.
iowapublicradio.org

Snail Mail talks 'emphasizing the opposite' for new album 'Valentine'

Lindsey Jordan is back with a new album. Performing as Snail Mail, the 22-year-old was called a "leader in the next generation of indie rock" by Pitchfork when her first full-length album, Lush, came out three years ago. Today, Jordan is out with her second, called Valentine. It's a departure...
iowapublicradio.org

Endless Boogie, 'The Offender'

The power of Endless Boogie compels you to take 'er easy, friend. Crack open something cold, settle into a bloozy groove and choogle all night long. At least that's how it feels when you put on a record by New York's finest and scuzziest rockers. The 22-minute opening track from double-album Admonitions is a pretty dang good indication of what guitarist Paul Major and pals have in store: The grunted lyrics at the top are little more than rock and roll formality, as "The Offender" is the vehicle for a buckin' ZZ Top blues riff that never changes course, only allows Endless Boogie's rusted-out muscle car to cruise into gritty terrain with a cigarette-smoked hypnosis. Major, Jesper Eklow and Matt Sweeney trade guitar solos – some more fuzzed and zonked than others – but drummer Harry Druzd and bassist Mike Bones are locked into a zone of minimalist blues euphoria.
iowapublicradio.org

Aminé, 'NEO'

In this age of nostalgia-mining, a soundtrack for an edgy, live-action remake of Rugrats or Rocket Power might easily feature a couple of tracks from Aminé's new mixtape, TWOPOINTFIVE — and I mean that in the best way possible. A vividly delightful return to form, TWOPOINTFIVE excels in the Portland rapper's devotion to experimentation and embrace of stream of consciousness creation.
iowapublicradio.org

Bahamas on Mountain Stage

As Bahamas, the Canadian singer-songwriter Afie Jurvanen has been making waves south since 2009, tucking wry ruminations into sunny blue-eyed soul. The self-taught, Toronto-born guitarist has opened for such acts as Robert Plant, Wilco, Jack Johnson and The Lumineers, as well as fellow Canadians City and Colour. Armed with his...
Vanderbilt Hustler

Tiny Dorm Concerts: Chris Kelly with “More Than a Moment”

Hustler Life and The Music Room, a student-run collective for on- and off-campus musicians, present the first 2021 edition of Tiny Dorm Concerts, featuring singer-songwriter Chris Kelly. Hailing from Charlottesville, Virginia, Kelly debuted his original song “More Than a Moment.”. “It’s kind of about being super far away from someone...
iowapublicradio.org

Snail Mail knows young love is a risk. On 'Valentine,' she dives in anyway

When an 18-year-old Lindsey Jordan released her debut album as Snail Mail, she was deemed "wise beyond her years" ad nauseum. With that record — 2018's Lush — the slacker-rock wunderkind had accomplished more in her first year out of high school than many musicians fathom accomplishing in a lifetime. While her friends were settling into their freshman years of college, Jordan was accruing accolades from numerous publications, a coveted signing to Matador Records and the title of "the future of indie rock." She toured the world and brushed elbows with her heroes. Where on earth was she supposed to go from there?
hotnewhiphop.com

Tems Performs “Damages,” “Free Mind,” & More During Her Tiny Desk Concert

The latest artist to team up with NPR for a Tiny Desk Concert of their own is none other than Nigeria’s own Tems. The 26-year-old found herself quickly rising in popularity earlier this year after collaborating with Wizkid on “Essence.” Later in 2021, she would go on to work with Drake on Certified Lover Boy, and release two of her own EPs, Broken Ears and If Orange Was a Place.
