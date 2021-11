As you progress in your professional journey, you will need tools to accompany you along the way. One of the best professional tools is the professional networking site, LinkedIn. Owned by Microsoft, LinkedIn is one of the most comprehensive sites that helps professionals across the globe connect and recruit. As you begin your professional journey, creating and sustaining a presence on LinkedIn is critical in helping recruiters find and get to know you, and hopefully help you get hired. The mechanisms within LinkedIn make it extremely convenient for college students, as we all look to enter the workforce. I hope by the end of this article, you will see just how important LinkedIn is to your professional development.

