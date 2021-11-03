CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaden: 30 Days of Hope

WSLS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all...

www.wsls.com

WSLS

More than 600 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.
VIRGINIA STATE
