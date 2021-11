By Matt Gooch and Chris Meyer Many Virginians are aware of the transformational energy legislation enacted in 2020 by the General Assembly, most prominently the sweeping Virginia Clean Economy Act. But a lesser-known bill significantly expanded the rights of homeowners living in homeowners associations (HOAs) who wish to install and use rooftop solar arrays. This […] The post Homeowners associations continue to be a hurdle for rooftop solar installations: appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO