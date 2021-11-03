CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

I-275 South reopens after crash near Ulmerton Road

WFLA
 8 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash was snarling traffic on both directions of Interstate 275 in Pinellas County early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Ulmerton Road.

There is no word on injuries.

WFLA’s Deanne King said both northbound and southbound traffic were affected, but all lanes have since reopened.

Further information was not immediately available.

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

