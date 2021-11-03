CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Logs strong double-double

Adebayo scored 22 points (8-18 FG, 6-7 FT), along with 13 rebounds, two blocks...

firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Nikola Jokic Explains Why He Shoved Markieff Morris: "I Don't Know Who Showed Me The Clip But Morris' Head Snapped Back. I Felt Really Bad."

Whenever Nikola Jokic is on the court, he catches the eye of fans with his flashy passes and amazing ability to guide the Denver Nuggets to victory. But the game against the Miami Heat was a bit different. Although Jokic had a virtuoso performance as he recorded a triple-double, he made the headlines due to a heated fight with Markieff Morris.
NBA
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Markieff Morris Responds to Nikola Jokic Altercation

A day after being involved in an incident with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris took to social-media to respond. Morris and Jokic were both ejected from Monday's game in Denver. Jokic shoved Morris from behind to the ground. It was retaliation from Morris nearly undercutting Jokic seconds earlier.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Warriors star Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend, Mychal Johnson?

The former No.1 overall pick has had a solid start to the season with the Golden State Warriors. But who is Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, and how many children do they have?. Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins in enjoying a real purple patch for the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins...
NBA
The Big Lead

Miami Heat Players Waited in the Hallway for the Denver Nuggets, But Security Intervened

The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat on Monday night, 113-96. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had a 25-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double and then got thrown out of the game for a cheap shot on Markieff Morris. After the game members of the Miami Heat gathered in the hallway, waiting to confront the Nuggets, but security apparently shooed them away. You can see them in the final image of this Instagram post by Denver photographer Aaron Ontiveroz.
NBA
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: I have no problem whatsoever with what Nikola Jokić did in retaliation to Markieff Morris I UNDISPUTED

Nikola Jokić was ejected with a little under three minutes remaining in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Miami Heat yesterday. The reigning MVP shoved Markieff Morris in the back in retaliation for a hard foul at mid-court, but afterwards showed some remorse, saying quote: 'It's a stupid play. I feel bad. I am not supposed to react that way... I just needed to protect myself.' Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra still defended Morris, saying Jokić was quote: 'absolutely uncalled for' and described it as a 'very dangerous and dirty play.' Shannon Sharpe explains why he has 'no problem whatsoever' with Jokić shoving Morris in retaliation.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors owner Joe Lacob makes shocking Nikola Jokic admission

The Golden State Warriors have done a tremendous job building a team around Stephen Curry. But for team owner Joe Lacob, things could have been a lot better had they drafted Nikola Jokic in 2014. In every franchise, there’s always that one player team high-ups regret missing out on. In...
NBA

