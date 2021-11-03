Heat's Bam Adebayo: Logs strong double-double

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
The Los Angeles Lakers received a vintage Russell Westbrook performance on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He had easily his best game in purple and gold, as he finally got going after struggling for a few weeks. Westbrook finished the game with 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists,...
The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
On Monday, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Miami Heat in an exciting matchup. Unfortunately, things got ugly in the closing minutes of the game. Heat forward Markieff Morris committed a hard foul on Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Immediately after, Jokic clobbered Morris with a cheap shot. A lot of different...
Vince Carter has another unsavory Robert Sarver story to add to the pile. Hours after ESPN published its exposé on the Phoenix Suns' toxic work environment, by Baxter Holmes, Carter said that the owner had instructed the team to "take me out" and "put me on the ground" during his visit to Phoenix following his brief stint with the team.
Whenever Nikola Jokic is on the court, he catches the eye of fans with his flashy passes and amazing ability to guide the Denver Nuggets to victory. But the game against the Miami Heat was a bit different. Although Jokic had a virtuoso performance as he recorded a triple-double, he made the headlines due to a heated fight with Markieff Morris.
Much like his father, Gary Payton II is making a name for himself as a solid defender. The Warriors player is currently coming off the bench for the franchise, and putting on solid defense performances, while also contributing offensively. One of the more notable moments for Gary Payton II this...
A day after being involved in an incident with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris took to social-media to respond. Morris and Jokic were both ejected from Monday's game in Denver. Jokic shoved Morris from behind to the ground. It was retaliation from Morris nearly undercutting Jokic seconds earlier.
Things got heated between Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Miami Heat veteran Markieff Morris on Monday night, with Jokic delivering a cheap shot to Morris after the Heat veteran gave the Nuggets center an aggressive bump as he dribbled the ball up the court. While Morris’ contact against Jokic...
Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
The Los Angeles Lakers registered their sixth victory of the 2021-22 NBA season. They were the better team in a close-fought battle against the Charlotte Hornets. While the Hornets played well, they couldn't seal the deal in overtime. As a result, the purple and gold are now 6-5 this season...
The former No.1 overall pick has had a solid start to the season with the Golden State Warriors. But who is Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, and how many children do they have?. Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins in enjoying a real purple patch for the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins...
Andrew Wiggins has widely been viewed as a player that hasn't met the expectations of being the No. 1 pick. The first pick in any given draft is generally expected to become a superstar, and it's safe to say that Andrew Wiggins hasn't lived up to those expectations. With that...
For NBA players, making it to the league is always very important. A lot of players in the league make it a goal to reach the NBA, not just to achieve their dream, but in order to secure the finances and provide a good life for the family. But sometimes,...
The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat on Monday night, 113-96. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had a 25-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double and then got thrown out of the game for a cheap shot on Markieff Morris. After the game members of the Miami Heat gathered in the hallway, waiting to confront the Nuggets, but security apparently shooed them away. You can see them in the final image of this Instagram post by Denver photographer Aaron Ontiveroz.
Nikola Jokić was ejected with a little under three minutes remaining in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Miami Heat yesterday. The reigning MVP shoved Markieff Morris in the back in retaliation for a hard foul at mid-court, but afterwards showed some remorse, saying quote: 'It's a stupid play. I feel bad. I am not supposed to react that way... I just needed to protect myself.' Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra still defended Morris, saying Jokić was quote: 'absolutely uncalled for' and described it as a 'very dangerous and dirty play.' Shannon Sharpe explains why he has 'no problem whatsoever' with Jokić shoving Morris in retaliation.
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets blew out the Miami Heat, then added injury to insult when Nikola Jokic took a violent cheap shot at Heat forward Markieff Morris. When Jokic saw a clip of the incident, he had an interesting reaction. The Heat played poorly in Colorado, especially on...
Now in his fifth season in the NBA, the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo has become one of the league’s best big men. He gave credit to team legend Dwyane Wade for giving him some valuable advice on finishing at the rim, and Wade gave Adebayo some love in return. The...
The Golden State Warriors have done a tremendous job building a team around Stephen Curry. But for team owner Joe Lacob, things could have been a lot better had they drafted Nikola Jokic in 2014. In every franchise, there’s always that one player team high-ups regret missing out on. In...
