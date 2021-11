As part of Tales of Luminaria’s launch celebration, the title currently has a welcome gift all players can accept. By accessing the present box on the main menu, players can claim 300 PB-Stones and 100,000 Gald. The former is the material used for the Gacha and the amount given is enough for a 10x summon. Gald is the currency earned and used in-game, and is used to buy recipes and ingredients. The Gacha system in Tales of Luminaria is used for gaining costumes and equipment, not characters.

