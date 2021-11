In the fall of 2020, I was browsing through various internship and full-time opportunities when something interesting caught my eye – Esri’s summer internship program. I immediately dived into the program’s website and checked the requirements. Thinking I would be a good fit, I tailored a fitting resume accompanied by a cover letter and submitted my application. After a few weeks, I was scheduled for an interview with the Spatial Analyst team. During the interview, I was asked about my course content, class projects, GIS experience, my long-term goals, and how it aligned with Esri’s mission. The interview went well, and I was ecstatic to be offered the 2021 summer virtual internship position.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO