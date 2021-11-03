Sustainable Development Goals

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEsri’s ArcGIS is an integrative technology, bringing together information about what happens...

HIT Consultant

SDOH In Action: Achieving Financial Sustainability: A Connected Community of Care’s #1 Goal

“Show me the money!” No one old enough to have seen the 1996 movie, Jerry Maguire, will ever forget that memorable phrase. That simple but powerful phrase could apply to every person who punches a clock for a living and just about every business, including community-based organizations (CBOs) and Connected Communities of Care (CCC). For CCCs and other non-profits, a parallel but no less powerful phrase, “No margin, no mission,” also rings true― just ask Sister Irene Kraus of the Daughters of Charity National Health Care System, who is credited with giving health care the phrase. The question is, how do we satisfy these two complementary statements?
CHARITIES
Brookings Institution

Status check: Managing debt sustainability and development priorities through a ‘Big Push’

Emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) have seen development prospects fade in the two years since the onset of COVID-19. Growth turned negative in 2020, is forecast to snap back in 2021, but then revert to a declining trend.1 Investment levels in Latin America and Africa are forecast to remain in the range of 20-25 percent of GDP in the medium term. Outside of Asia, prospects for growth and for convergence with advanced economies are dim. Unlike in advanced economies, the GDP trajectory in EMDEs post-COVID-19 is significantly lower than pre-COVID-19 estimates; 31 developing countries may have lower levels of GDP per capita in 2025 than in 2019.
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

The developing world needs more private investment to reach climate goals

Wednesday at the United Nations’ COP26 climate conference was all about money — how countries will fund their commitments to reduce carbon emissions and limit global warming. A key part of that is when and how developed countries are going to finally make good on their pledge to come up...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Green Technology for Sustainable Development, Hisense Contributes to Achieving Carbon Neutrality

QINGDAO, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 29, 2021-- The COP26 Summit is set to begin on Oct 31st, around 200 countries will gather and discuss the actions to protect and restore ecosystems. Driven by green technology, Hisense continues to integrate environmental protection initiatives in all aspects of manufacturing, supply chain, and developing energy-saving products.
ENVIRONMENT
miami.edu

Investment expert says educating clients key to achieving sustainability goals

Just days before the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) opens, UBS president Suni Harford shared ideas and insights on how to best advance environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors as part of the global environmental imperative. “2020 marked a huge pivot point for ESG as an industry, business, and...
EDUCATION
aithority.com

New Samsara Research Physical Operations Leaders Feel Magnitude Of Role To Limit Carbon Emissions And Meet Sustainability Goals

While Labor Shortages and Supply Chain Disruptions Present Challenges, Real-Time Data and Electrification are Key. – 78 percent agreed that they have a greater responsibility to prioritize sustainability efforts than other industries. – 94 percent state they can only achieve sustainability goals if it benefits their organization’s bottom line. –...
INDUSTRY
ExecutiveBiz

Roger Krone: Next Level Leidos Outlines 2030 ESG & Sustainability Goals

Leidos has outlined new sustainability goals and environmental, social and governance objectives for 2030 with the release of Next Level Leidos. Through three key focus areas of cultivating inclusion, advancing environmental sustainability and promoting healthier lives, Next Level Leidos provides new metrics and enumerates how the company aims to invest in the wellness of its employees and reduce its environmental footprint, Leidos said Wednesday.
BUSINESS
beautypackaging.com

Estée Lauder Companies Names New Packaging Goals in its 2021 Sustainability Report

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has released its 2021 Sustainability Report. Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer, states on ELC's site:. "At The Estée Lauder Companies, our success is deeply rooted in our core values and the positive impact we have on our employees, our communities and the planet. Beauty Inspired, Values Driven is our promise to accelerate progress in these areas of strategic importance in order to continue delivering long-term, sustainable growth."
BUSINESS
worldairlinenews.com

Etihad Airways partners with Microsoft to advance its sustainability goals

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, announced a new partnership with Microsoft, leveraging its latest tools and technologies to advance its sustainability goals. Under the agreement, the companies will be working together to use advanced analytics and AI to measure and benchmark Etihad’s environmental footprint, allowing the business to implement and assess carbon efficiency savings across its business operations.
BUSINESS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

This consulting service has one goal: helping your business become more sustainable

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. A small, women-led consulting service is making waves in sustainability across multiple industries. Planet+Purpose Solutions (PPS), a Charleston, S.C.-based consultancy led by Lia Colabello, works directly with brands to help them reduce their plastic waste. Colabello, PPS’s managing...
ADVOCACY
scitechdaily.com

NASA Technology Innovations Will Help US Meet Sustainable Aviation Goals

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson recently joined federal government and industry leaders at a White House event highlighting sustainable aviation and the administration’s focus on medium- and long-term goals to combat climate change. The event highlighted a plan to reduce aviation carbon emissions through production of more than three billion gallons...
AGRICULTURE
gmu.edu

Mason hosts 17 Rooms-U Summit to discuss, finalize community sustainability goals

Kirin Emlet Furst, assistant professor of environmental engineering, is part of a group that’s focused on how George Mason University and its partners can contribute to domestic and international efforts to increase access to clean water and sanitation. Conflict analysis and resolution major Alejandra M Rivera has been working with...
FAIRFAX, VA
ScienceAlert

Most Electricity in Industrialized Nations Could Be From Wind And Solar, Study Shows

We can't afford to delay the switch over to renewable energy sources, and while there's much debate about how to achieve this, more and more research along with growing real-world evidence suggest that it's absolutely a viable, practical option. Now, a new study from an international team of researchers will hopefully help settle this for good. The study shows that the majority of electricity demand in many industrialized nations can be met by some combination of wind and solar power sources, as long as extra efforts are made to install energy storage facilities to cover times of intermittent production. By analyzing the energy use...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

Climate policy creates winners and losers, and governments need to choose the best models to weigh the outcomes

As the global climate discussion builds strength at COP26, governments at all levels need to understand how climate and energy policies will impact their greenhouse gas emissions and economies. To do this, they rely on “energy-economy models,” computer simulations that analysts use to assess how energy is produced and used within the economy. But not all of these models are the same. One model can produce very different results from another. Or similar results can be interpreted in different ways. This can make decision-making on climate policy challenging. So how can governments match their climate policy questions to an appropriate...
ENVIRONMENT
World Bank Blogs

Green finance: Top 3 things to know about World Bank Sustainable Development Bonds

1. Private investors support the financing of World Bank projects in developing countries. Private capital raised through the sale of Sustainable Development Bonds in the global bond markets is used to support the financing of World Bank projects in developing countries. These bonds are issued by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) – the founding institution of the World Bank Group. IBRD, known simply in the capital markets as World Bank, has been issuing bonds in the capital markets since 1947 and has raised more than $1 trillion. Raising funds from the private sector through bonds is at the core of the World Bank’s business model -- which relies on the World Bank’s triple-A credit rating to attract investors and using the proceeds to support the financing of World Bank projects in developing countries. The countries then repay the loans plus interest.
ECONOMY
golfbusinessnews.com

India’s leading property developer, DLF unveils sustainable golf course

The Camellias Club is one of the largest wellbeing and leisure residential facilities in the world: a futuristic urban oasis for residents of DLF’s new super-luxury residence The Camellias in Gurugram, India. The Camellias assimilates stunning architecture, breath-taking landscape design and the most evolved and sophisticated technologies, sustainable practices, facilities,...
GOLF

