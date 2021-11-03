CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Deathloop: how Arkane used Frank Lloyd Wright, Tarantino and Twiggy to build a world

By Keith Stuart
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LiKGq_0cl4BJst00
A shining example … Deathloop.

This year, there is one game world I have enjoyed exploring more than any other. We’re so spoiled for visually rich open environments these days, it takes something special to keep players immersed, to keep them wandering about looking at stuff, just for the sake of it. Deathloop is a shining example. Developer Arkane is known for its highly refined and individual approach to game art, thanks to the astonishing Dishonored titles, set in a steam-punk dystopia of rats, robotic guards and ornate classical architecture. This time around, the team created a strange Groundhog Day-like adventure set on an island populated by mad scientists and spoiled billionaires, all looking to gain immortality by living the same day over and over again, thanks to a localised space-time phenomenon.

The island of Blackreef, where the whole game takes place, provides a fascinating example of how Arkane works. At first, the team built a timeline to explain the variety of natural and human-made features in each region. The location itself is a remote, wintery outpost, heavily inspired by the Faroe Islands, with craggy cliffs and windswept grasslands. On top of this are the monolithic concrete buildings constructed by a group of military researchers who arrived in the 1930s to investigate the island’s weird phenomena. And then, decades later came Aeon, a cabal of rich tech bros, looking for a new playground. “It was kind of like if Elon Musk had said, ‘let’s go to the Bermuda Triangle and study it’!” explains art director Seb Mitton. “They came with all this money and realised they could create these strange events. They said ‘we’re going to start this loop and we’re going to live forever.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4df3wd_0cl4BJst00
Pop! Pow! ... a scene from Deathloop. Photograph: Bethesda Softworks

So in the island’s architecture, you see different layers co-existing: the island’s flora, the military buildings, with bunkers and towering antenna (inspired by abandoned sites in northern Europe, Japan and Russia, such as Chenobyl), and in addition, a hedonistic society, re-purposing and re-decorating everything they see. For this element, Mitton and his team were heavily inspired by the end of the 1960s. “It was all about freedom of mind,” he said. “If you think about hippies, people really wanted change at that time, people wanted to live differently, but you had the cold war as well; there was a lot of violence. We found inspiration in the era of the Vietnam war – that helped us build the Aeon programme: the visionaries and their guests – what are their goals in life? For some it’s drinking all day, it’s partying, for others it’s about killing people. But there are no consequences because there is no tomorrow, so, even though there’s a lot of violence, it’s very lighthearted.”

The 60s influence is clear in the game’s interiors – the buildings throughout are filled with brash, multicoloured furnishings, weird art and gigantic Saul Bass-style posters. However, Mitton’s team worked hard to avoid kitsch excesses – they didn’t want it to become Austin Powers: the game. “At the same time, we looked at contemporary materials and there were a lot of rugs, a lot of rounded plastics – it was very different to what we did in the Dishonored games, where it was a lot of straight lines. There’s a big contrast between the outside where everything is cold and hard, and the interiors, where everything is colourful. At Arkane, we love creating contrast because it plays with the player’s emotions. We also developed different layers depending on each of the visionaries’ background: some build laboratories, but Frank has a casino – for him it’s a party. So we took these different themes inspired by the 60s and we developed them differently to reflect the characters.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31guWT_0cl4BJst00
Johnson Wax Building, Racine, Wisconsin, 1936 -1939, 1944, corporate offices and research laboratory, main office workspace; designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Photograph: Arcaid Images/Alamy Stock Photo

Another big influence on the interior architecture was Frank Lloyd Wright, whose approach suited the experience Arkane wanted to provide. As he explains, “He made these huge offices and in our game that’s very useful – we couldn’t make very small interiors because we want a lot of mobility. Also, he was one of the first architects to work with diffused light – so you’d look up and think you were seeing the ceiling but actually it was the light behind it. It was such a different approach to office design. For the parties, we looked at how he lit interiors to make inside light look like outside light, we looked at all his work with lines and wooden curves. As soon as you go in Joanna’s house at the very beginning of the game, you see the 1960s has taken hold: these big rooms, huge lamps, feature fireplaces – that’s 60s interior design.”

Mitton reels off the cinematic influences on the look of the game. It feels like Kubrick is in there, as well as Roger Vadim, but he also cites Jacques Tati’s futuristic classic Playtime, and Tarantino’s Jackie Brown. Importantly though, the townscapes in Deathloop are designed to be play spaces, to encourage joyful exploration. Here, the team was inspired by Italian towns such as Positano, which tumble down steep cliffs towards the sea and look climbable. “You see it on Google Earth or Street View – and you think ‘I could jump from this roof to that one, that would be great’. We call our districts mini open worlds because they’re not linear, you can go everywhere, there are very few buildings closed off – some that are closed during the day might be open in the evening. We play a lot with physics and water levels, so some places unlock when tides go out. It’s really important to make sure players don’t get burned out. When people play Dishonored, even today they’ll still find different passageways.”

For the strange costumes worn by the game’s non-player characters, Mitton looked at late-60s fashion. It was an era in which people were moving away from tailored clothes, toward expressive fashion with lots of new fabrics and printing technologies. “With swinging London,” he says. “People really took hold of their look, they joined fashion gangs. We looked at Twiggy, she really brought forward that whole ready-to-wear, off-the-rack look. People would choose clothing and assemble their own style. We’re still Arkane, though, so we always look at the lines, we make sure everything reflects the light beautifully, we looked at new shaders for the different fabrics …”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJxZT_0cl4BJst00
Swinging 60s fashion ... models Sara Crichton-Stuart and Twiggy in London, wearing outfits designed by Daniel Hechter for Bagatel. Photograph: Ray Traeger/Condé Nast/Getty Images

The decision to have all the characters wear masks was partly technological (it’s still difficult to portray authentic emotions on the face of a game character), but it was also about the idea of using fashion, design and art to express emotion. Aeon is living like an endless party, so it made sense to express this in the decoration of the streets and buildings – such as the coloured powders used in Hindu festivals, or the paint-throwing in the Cascamorras festivals of Andalucia, or of course, the vast street murals of the hippy era. “I mean sometimes they’d paint entire building facades,” says Mitton. “There are pubs in London that were entirely painted, even the roof tiles, and these were exterior projections of their emotions: this is our party, our place. For the people of Aeon, why not just live an exalted crazy life?!”

I think that’s why the world of Deathloop is so arresting and explorable – it isn’t just a pastiche of historical architecture and design. Everything has a place in the fiction of the world, and everything expresses an underlying theme or idea. As Mitton puts it, “we looked at the Beatles and Rolling Stones, but we tried to understand what was cool about those haircuts, and what was just too goofy.” He pauses for a second before adding. “That took us a really long time.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Banksy artwork deliberately destroyed by Christopher Walken in BBC comedy show finale

A piece of art created by Banksy was painted over by Hollywood actor Christopher Walken in the final episode of BBC series The Outlaws. The six-part comedy-drama, which Stephen Merchant co-created with US writer and producer Elgin James, and also directed, follows a group of misfits renovating a derelict community centre in Bristol, as part of community service for crimes they have committed.
CELEBRITIES
ABC 15 News

Frank Lloyd Wright 'Circular Sun House' in Phoenix waiting for a buyer

PHOENIX — A Phoenix home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright before he died in 1959 is on the market for $7.95 million. Called the Circular Sun House, the home at 6836 N. 36th St. was built in 1967 and is known as the Norman Lykes House. It is one of only 14 circular homes by the master architect.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
Person
Roger Vadim
Person
Twiggy
Person
Tarantino
Person
Jacques Tati
tatler.com

Discover the influence of ancient Islamic art on Cartier at this dazzling Parisian exhibition

‘Never copy only create’ was the motto of the three Cartier brothers, Louis, Pierre and Jacques. The idea, my grandfather Jean-Jacques Cartier explained, was that inspiration could – and indeed should – come from everywhere except from existing jewellery. And so the Cartiers and their designers soaked up ideas from their surroundings: they walked barefoot through ancient temples, marvelled at modern skyscrapers, were first in line at ground-breaking theatre productions and never without a sketchbook as they wandered through museums. The seeds of inspiration came from far and wide, from old and new, but somehow the jewels they inspired always tapped into the mood of the day: the almond-shaped motifs in a 1920s bandeau may have been inspired by pre-Islamic Iranian book-bindings but made in diamonds, framed by rubies and set against black steel, they became strikingly avant-garde.
VISUAL ART
Forward

In Frank Lloyd Wright’s only synagogue, a masterful blending of color and light

Driving south along Old York Road in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, a giant milky-glass tetrahedral dome, cross-hatched with cast-aluminum, seems to rise from the surrounding woods. A bold pastiche of prehistoric, modern and biblical, it simultaneously evokes Mayan ruins, a Japanese pagoda and Mount Sinai, while creating a wholly new form.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

$546 M. Roman Villa with Caravaggio Heads to Auction, Prison for Fake Goya Sellers, and More: Morning Links for October 26, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GREAT BEAUTY. What is better than a 16th-century villa in central Rome? A 16th-century villa in central Rome that features the only known ceiling mural by Caravaggio. That treasure is set to come to auction in January with an opening bid of €471 million (about $546.3 million), the Guardian reports. The structure was built by an Italian cardinal as a hunting lodge, and is reportedly being sold as a result of an inheritance dispute following the 2018 death of its previous owner, Prince Nicolò Boncompagni Ludovisi. The painter adorned the Villa Aurora with three Roman gods around 1597, using himself as...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Interior Architecture
gamesindustry.biz

Deathloop director Dinga Bakaba now head of Arkane Lyon

Dinga Bakaba is the new studio director of Arkane Lyon, the studio behind Deathloop and the Dishonored series. His promotion took effect in October, as spotted by VGC and confirmed by Bakaba's own LinkedIn profile. In addition to his new role, he will retain his responsibilities as co-creative director, which...
BUSINESS
ArchDaily

Eames Office Celebrates 80 Years of Design History with Exhibition in Tokyo

Eames Office Celebrates 80 Years of Design History with Exhibition in Tokyo. In celebration of its eight decades of design history, Eames Office recently inaugurated a new exhibition at Design Gallery Isetan The Space in Tokyo, rememorating Charles and Ray Eames’ human-centred design philosophy. Featuring classic furniture designs, archival works, recreated architectural models as well as new projects developed with brands like Herman Miller, Vitra, Ravensburger or Reebok, The 80 Years of Design exhibition illustrates the prolific and highly diverse work of the studio, highlighting the value of its designs for contemporary living.
ENTERTAINMENT
KSDK

The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park is open for tours

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — He is known as America's greatest architect, and he left his mark in St. Louis. The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park is out-of-the-box architecture. The birds get the best view of the two intersecting parallelograms. But for the rest of us without wings, the views from the ground are still mesmerizing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Vietnam
ARTnews

Nazi-Looted El Greco Painting Comes to Christie’s After Return to Heirs of Original Owner

Three Old Master paintings looted during WWII, including a storied El Greco, will be auctioned during the Old Masters evening sale at Christie’s in London on December 7. All of the paintings formerly belonged to Julius and Camilla Priester; the couple’s heirs received the works within the past several years, more than seven decades after the canvases were seized by the Nazis. Julius Priester was a Jewish-Austrian industrialist who amassed his wealth in the oil and energy sector. He and his wife garnered a collection of more than 80 Old Master paintings that included works by Peter Paul Rubens, Anthony van...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

$20 M. Van Gogh to Be Auctioned Under Restitution Settlement with Heirs of Persecuted Collectors

A landscape scene by van Gogh sold under duress by its original German-Jewish owner and looted from another in the years leading up to World War II is coming to auction. It will be auctioned next month on November 11 in New York as part of the $200 million impressionist collection of Texas oil magnate Edwin Cox, who died in November 2020. The money from the sale will be included in a settlement agreement to the heirs of Max Meirowsky, Alexandrine de Rothschild, and representatives for Cox’s estate. Van Gogh’s Meules de blé (1888) is a work on paper depicting an outdoor...
VISUAL ART
Dirt

Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired 1970s House Up for Sale in Greenwich

Click here to read the full article. Round Hill is a peaceful, quiet part of Greenwich, Connecticut’s semi-rural back country. Stone walls delineate ancient farmlands and sedate lanes are lined with old trees. It was here, in the mid-1970s, that Jacob and Ruth Mazer chose to build a midcentury-inspired home designed by Edgar Tafel, an apprentice of Frank Lloyd Wright. Tafel was a member of the original Taliesin Fellowship, which convened in 1932 at Wright’s home and school, Taliesin, near Spring Green, Wisconsin. As an apprentice in the 1930s, Tafel worked on two of Wright’s most important buildings: Fallingwater, in Mill Run,...
GREENWICH, CT
Robb Report

One of Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Paintings Could Fetch Over $40 Million at Auction

As the market for works by Claude Monet continues to see strong demand, Sotheby’s has unveiled a large-scale painting from the Impressionist’s famed “Water Lilies” series that it will auction later this month. That work, titled Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas (1918), will hit the block at a modern art evening sale in New York on November 16, where it is expected to fetch more than $40 million. Monet completed the works during the last decade of his life. They draw inspiration from the artist’s garden in Giverny. Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas is part of a series of late-period works that have commanded top auction prices in the...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Longtime Home of Conceptual Artist John Baldessari Hits the Market

Though John Baldessari passed away in early 2020 at age 88, the conceptual artist’s pioneering legacy lives on at the Los Angeles home he occupied for three decades. Significantly updated during Baldessari’s tenure—with more space, light and “creatively exciting” living space—the Craftsman bungalow is now on the market in the coastal Ocean Park neighborhood of Santa Monica, asking $3.9 million. Often called the “Godfather of Conceptual Art,” Baldessari was most known for using found photography and appropriated images in his works. And his art was never boring, whether he was placing colorful dots over folks’ faces in photographs, or cremating his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

How Jacques Cousteau’s Regrets Became the Focal Point for Documentary ‘Becoming Cousteau’

Beloved French explorer Jacques Cousteau spoke for the seas. The inventor, conservationist and filmmaker rose to fame in the ’60s thanks to the adored series “The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau,” which brought the wonders of Earth’s waters into the living rooms of children and adults across the globe. One part weathered sea captain, two parts mad explorer, with a dash of Mr. Rogers, Cousteau (and his iconic red beanie) became synonymous with adventure, freedom and conservation.
MOVIES
upr.org

'Dune' transports its audience to Frank Herbert's world

Frank Herbert wrote the novel Dune and had it published in 1965. It became a famous science-fiction story and has been adapted for the screen twice; first as a feature film in 1984 and then as a TV miniseries in 2000. This third adaptation of Dune, from French Canadian director Denis Villeneuve (Sicario, 2015), is an adventurous science-fiction spectacle showing fully realized alien worlds that completely transport you. (Geometric spacecrafts float gracefully through the air, and monolithic stone buildings tower above the natural landscape.) But this film is not just about cool visual effects.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy