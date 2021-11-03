CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Caudle receives planning advocate award

restorationnewsmedia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAKE FOREST — Community leader Tilda Caudle received an award for...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
middlesboronews.com

Council member receives training award

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently recognized Middlesboro Councilmember Glynna Brown with a KLC Level I award for Achievement in City Governance. KLC administers the City Officials Training Center (COTC), a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
Arizona Daily Sun

County PnZ Commissioner John Ruggles receives planning award

A member of Coconino County’s Planning and Zoning Commission has been honored by the American Planning Association’s Arizona Chapter. At a virtual event earlier this year, Commissioner John Ruggles was recognized as the “Distinguished Citizen Planner” following nomination by the Coconino County Community Development Department. In their nomination letter, Coconino...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
manisteenews.com

Dorothy Arthur receives AAUW award

At the fall AAUW luncheon on Oct. 21, Dorothy Arthur received the Named Gift Honoree award for 2021. Arthur has been an active member of the Midland branch for the past 16 years. She has served on the board of directors as delegate-at-large and nominations chair. She was a member of the Scholarship Committee and has been involved in the biannual Used Book Sale and several interest groups. As a former teacher, Arthur belongs to the Retired Teachers Association. She is an active member of the United Methodist Church and along with her husband, the Rev. Joy Arthur, she is a dedicated advocate for peace. Born and raised in Midland, Dorothy recently celebrated her ninety-second birthday and happily continues her volunteer service to her community. (Photo provided)
MIDLAND, MI
saginaw.tx.us

City of Saginaw Receives Prestigious Economic Development Award

At the Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC) State Conference in Fort Worth two weeks ago, the City of Saginaw was nominated and presented a Community Economic Development Award of Merit for outstanding achievement in Community Economic Development. The awards were presented at the TEDC’s 2021 Annual Conference on Thursday, October 14, 2021. The Community Economic Development Award program recognizes exceptional contributions of TEDC member cities toward the economic vitality of their communities and the state of Texas through creativity, leadership, and partnership in the achievement of business retention, business recruitment and community improvement.
SAGINAW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#The Wake Weekly
thurstontalk.com

Peninsula Credit Union CEO Jim Morrell Receives Northwest Credit Union Association Summit Advocate Award

Earlier this month, the Northwest Credit Union Association (NWCUA) honored four outstanding professionals and six Northwest credit unions for their commitment to leadership, advocacy, cooperation, member service, and community impact. Among the award recipients was Jim Morrell, CEO of Peninsula Credit Union, headquartered in Shelton. “When I think about what...
SHELTON, WA
SignalsAZ

Tempe Preservation Advocate Darlene Justus to Receive State Keystone Award

Darlene Justus will receive the 2021 Elisabeth Ruffner Keystone Award for Community Leadership next week at the annual Historic Preservation Conference. The Keystone Award is presented by the Arizona Preservation Foundation, Tempe Historic Preservation Foundation and the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office, a division of Arizona State Parks & Trails. It honors individuals whose commercial, political, philanthropic, artistic, planning, or advocacy efforts have contributed to their communities’ quality of life, sense of place and heritage appreciation.
TEMPE, AZ
Clinton Herald

ECIA receives award for Maquoketa housing development

WASHINGTON, D.C. — East Central Intergovernmental Association, based in Dubuque, has received a 2021 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for the Bear River Cottages’ Pocket Neighborhood in Maquoketa. The Bear River Cottages make up Maquoketa’s new Pocket Neighborhood housing development. These 10 homes were...
MAQUOKETA, IA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Local Always Best Care owner receives award

Bryant M. Greene (center), owner/administrator of Always Best Care Senior Services of Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery counties and the Main Line and Always Best Care Delaware, received the DeBella Veterans Award from WMGK 102.9 morning show radio host John DeBella (left). Also pictured is Joe Brooks (right), executive director of the Veterans Multi-Service Center in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Haven Register

Salisbury Association president receives award

SALISBURY — At a recent reception to open the “In Her Own Words” exhibit, Salisbury Association President Jeanette Weber announced that Katherine Chilcoat is the first individual recipient of the 1741 Award. Chilcoat was honored for her years of service to the community and her efforts to preserve local history...
SALISBURY, CT
Delta County Independent

Health department receives CDPHE award

Delta County Health Department's Nurse Manager Pat Sullivan and Nurse Tamara Greninger recently received the Shirley Hass Schuett Quality Awards for the Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Program Health Navigation and Clinical Services strategies, also known as Women's Wellness Connection or WWC. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment...
DELTA COUNTY, CO
restorationnewsmedia.com

Fund teachers, health care in state budget

I am writing to promote an equitable state budget. Medicaid must be expanded to help the working poo... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
EDUCATION
restorationnewsmedia.com

Zebulon accepts East Wake EMS building donation

ZEBULON — The old East Wake Emergency Medical Services building in Zebulon will be going back to the... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ZEBULON, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

County schools focused on fundamental academic success

Under the very first section of the Granville County Board of Education Policy 1100, “Governing Prin... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
EDUCATION
Journal

Nilson Htg/AC receives Carrier Presidents Award

NEW ULM — Nilson Heating and Air Conditioning has received the Carrier President’s Award for 2021. This distinction is awarded to Carrier Factory Authorized dealers whose commitment to excellence and dedication to their customers truly sets them apart from the rest. The entire team at Nilson Heating and Air Conditioning...
NEW ULM, MN
bowienewsonline.com

Bradley Jewelers receives Texas Business Treasure Award

State Representative David Spiller along with Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris and members of the Bowie Community Development Board recognized Bradley Jewelers with a Texas Treasure Business Award from the Texas Historical Commission. The award was presented to owner Richard Bradley during this week’s Bowie City Council meeting. The Texas Treasure...
TEXAS STATE
Sun-Journal

Frizzells receive community service award

AUBURN — Father and son Ron and Greg Frizzell, owners of Mt. Washington Radio of North Conway, received the 2021 Steve Eastman Community Service Award at the annual meeting of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce. The award honors the Frizzells’ many years of community involvement there. Ron Frizzell...
AUBURN, ME
mercer.edu

Mercer receives Best Action Plan Award, Gold Seal in ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge

MACON – Mercer University received the Best Action Plan Award and the Gold Seal in the 2021 ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. The Best Action Plan Award recognizes institutional efforts to develop and implement a campus democratic engagement action plan to help college students to improve nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement and voter participation. Mercer developed its action plan as part of the SoCon Votes competition, the first NCAA Division I conference championship for voter participation.
MACON, GA
restorationnewsmedia.com

Judge ready to issue extraordinary NC school spending order

RALEIGH — Approaching a potential constitutional confrontation, Democratic legislators and some lawy... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
RALEIGH, NC
Canyon News

City Receives Award For Financial Reporting

WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting and an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020. This is the 27th consecutive year that the city was recognized with this achievement.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy