CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Gun rights are back at the Supreme Court for the first time in more than a decade

By Nina Totenberg
WEKU
WEKU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewacd_0cl4A4lS00
The Supreme Court will hear its first major gun case since 2008. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Wednesday marks a showdown over guns at the legal O.K. Corral. The Supreme Court hears arguments in its first major gun case in more than a decade, and the new conservative supermajority seems poised to make gun regulation more difficult.

In 2008, the high court ruled for the first time that the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms grants individuals the right to keep a gun at home for self-defense. But after that, for all practical purposes, the court remained silent on gun rights, even as the years rolled by with more than 1,400 cases filed to challenge existing gun regulations.

Now the time long awaited by gun-rights advocates has come, as the court examines how far a state may go in regulating an individual's right to carry a gun outside the home.

What the case is about

The test case is from New York, which, along with seven other states, has the most restrictive laws in the U.S. when it comes to carrying guns outside the home.

Under New York's "proper cause law," people applying for a license to carry a concealed weapon outside the home must show that they have a concrete need for self-defense, a "proper cause." The licenses are restricted to those going hunting or to target practice and to those who can demonstrate a need for self -protection, such as bank messengers carrying cash or store owners who want to keep a gun in their store for self-protection.

New York does not allow carry permits out of a general desire for self-defense. Instead, the law requires applicants to show that they have a special, particular need to carry a gun.

Challenging the law are the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, which is an arm of the National Rifle Association, and two men who live in upstate New York. One received a permit to carry a gun to and from work, and both acquired licenses to carry weapons for hunting and shooting practice. But they were both denied the right to carry guns outside the home as a general matter of self-defense.

What each side is saying

Former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement, who represents the challengers, will tell the high court Wednesday that the right to carry guns outside the home is like the right to free speech or any other right guaranteed by the Constitution.

"These are all rights that the founding generation thought were sufficiently important that we're going to enshrine them in the Bill of Rights," Clement says. "And I think that judgment means that the states have to respect those rights."

Not so fast, counters Richard Dearing, chief of appeals for New York City.

"I don't think we can forget that we are talking about an instrument that is designed to kill people," he says. The problem that the challengers have, he maintains, is that "the public safety considerations are so tremendous and varied on the side of gun regulation in a way that is not equally true of other rights."

The question of local government regulation

Among the 87 briefs in the case is one filed by a group of Justice Department officials from previous Republican administrations. Among them is J. Michael Luttig, who served for 15 years as a federal appeals court judge, earning a reputation as one of the country's most prominent and conservative judges.

He argues that a thorough examination of the history and tradition of gun regulation in the U.S. shows clearly that the Founders thought that state and local governments should be free to regulate the carrying of guns, concealed or not, in public.

"New York has a less restrictive regulatory regime than even the founding-era statutes, which broadly prohibited public carry with no exception whatsoever," he says.

But Clement counters that there are no records showing prosecutions under those laws, and he maintains that New York's law puts unconstitutional discretion in the hands of state regulators. It's one thing, he says, for a state to bar felons from carrying guns. But it's something else entirely to say that "you have zero criminal record, you have done nothing wrong ... and yet you still can't get any outlet for your constitutional right to carry your firearm outside the house."

Dearing replies that these decisions are not made by petty bureaucrats. They are made in rural upstate New York by judges and in New York City by police department officials. Moreover, he says, the rules in rural areas are looser than they are in New York City, where the population is by far the densest of any place in the country.

Indeed, as he points out, New York City's population of 8 million is crammed into a mere 303 square miles — resulting in a population density of about 27,000 residents per square mile. More than 5.5 million people ride the city's subway daily, and Manhattan's daytime population grows to 4 million on a typical weekday.

"Law-abiding citizens can in an instant become lawless citizens in a moment of passion, a moment of argument, and incidentally, increasingly in political moments of disagreement," adds Luttig. And he focuses in his brief on the statements of many rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 who said they left their guns at home because of laws in the District of Columbia that make carrying guns in public illegal.

"Consider ... the exceedingly greater difficulties the police and the national guard would have faced if a substantial number of the January 6, 2021 protesters had been armed with loaded guns," he and other former top Justice Department officials wrote. A broad right to carry, they say, "would throw gasoline on the fires of our nation's future political conflicts."

That's why, as Luttig told NPR, the history and tradition of the Constitution gives the legislatures essentially the whip hand, if you will, in regulating the public carry of guns.

What the conservative court might do

Clement replies that allowing citizens with no criminal record to carry a gun outside the home does not mean that local governments can never ban guns in sensitive places. He notes that there are hundreds of Supreme Court decisions dealing with limits on the First Amendment, for example, and he notes that this is just the first case to explore what limits the Constitution permits on the right to carry guns outside the home.

That said, so far he has not come up with a principle to guide such exceptions to the rule he advocates for of generally allowing people to carry concealed guns in public.

"We don't tell the court what the limiting principles are because I don't think this is the case to develop the scope of the limiting principles," Clement says. "We think this is a pretty extreme law that presumptively says if you're an ordinary citizen, you can't carry a firearm at all for self-defense."

The court majority for more than a decade dealt with the issue of gun rights by steering clear of it. But with then-President Donald Trump's appointment of three new justices, that equation has changed. Justice Neil Gorsuch has weighed in as a strong advocate for gun rights, and if Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett live up to their records as lower court judges, there is now a Supreme Court majority to strongly support gun rights, potentially at the expense of public safety concerns.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Beast

How the Christian Right Took Over the Supreme Court

There are Supreme Court commentators, and then there’s Linda Greenhouse. No one else has Greenhouse’s talent for explaining the significance of the court’s decisions, not to mention her access to seemingly everyone in Washington, D.C., and her sheer talent as a writer. For decades, she has been a familiar face at Supreme Court arguments—think Anna Wintour at Fashion Week or Spike Lee at Knicks games—writing over 2,800 articles for The New York Times and lately writing and lecturing at Yale Law School.
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: A Supreme Court ruling against gun permits would be activist, not originalist

The Supreme Court last week heard a challenge to New York’s permit requirement for carrying a gun in public, a case the gun lobby hopes will further the trend of recent decades toward eviscerating gun restrictions everywhere. But even some conservative scholars are questioning whether that trend is pushing the Second Amendment beyond its original intent in the same way conservatives have long accused liberals of doing on issues like abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Paul Clement
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Vox

The Supreme Court must decide if it loves religious liberty more than the death penalty

Dunn v. Ray (2019) is the kind of Supreme Court decision that a comic book supervillain might write. Widely denounced, even by prominent conservatives, when it was handed down, Ray held that a Muslim inmate in Alabama could be executed without his imam present — even though the state permitted Christian inmates to have a spiritual adviser present during their execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court has a chance to stop blue-state suppression of Second Amendment rights

In a landmark 2010 decision , the Supreme Court ruled that in addition to the federal government, states must also respect the public's individual constitutional right to bear arms. Yet the high court has neglected to take any more major Second Amendment cases in the decade since that would have further clarified the scope of this ruling, leading conservative Justice Clarence Thomas to dub the Second Amendment a “disfavored right.” As a result, many blue states have found ways to work around Supreme Court precedent and drastically restrict the ability of law-abiding people to carry firearms to protect themselves.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

Supreme Court weighs if the right to keep a gun at home applies to carrying weapons in public

By Morgan Marietta, University of Massachusetts Lowell The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Nov. 3, 2021, on a clear question: Does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home? The answer may alter gun regulations in many states. The crux of the issue before the court is captured by a […] The post Supreme Court weighs if the right to keep a gun at home applies to carrying weapons in public appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The surprisingly high stakes in a Supreme Court case about $28,000

United States v. Vaello-Madero is a case about an impoverished American citizen, forced to repay a debt to the federal government that he only learned about fairly recently and that he cannot possibly afford. It is also a case about colonialism and the legacy of the US government’s discriminatory treatment...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Rights#Loaded Guns#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
Virginia Mercury

Supreme Court justices skeptical about New York gun control law

WASHINGTON — Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court expressed skepticism Wednesday after listening to two hours of oral arguments on a New York law that imposes strict limits on carrying a gun outside the home—a case that will test how far states can go when crafting their own laws. In New York State Rifle & […] The post Supreme Court justices skeptical about New York gun control law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Conversation U.S.

Why are medieval weapons laws at the center of a US Supreme Court case?

In the opening scene of “The Last Duel,” the new film set in 14th-century France, a herald announces the rules for conduct at a tournament to the death. He declares that no members of the public – whatever their social background – are allowed to bring weapons to the event. This scene might seem far removed from 21st-century America. But medieval weapons laws – including a 1328 English statute prohibiting the public carry of edged weapons without royal permission – are at the center of dueling legal opinions in a case now before the U.S. Supreme Court, New York State Rifle...
LAW
wfxb.com

Supreme Court to Re-Examine Second Amendment, Gun Control Rights

The Supreme Court is expected to take the bench today to discuss gun rights and the Second Amendment. This marks the first time in over a decade that justices will have to re-examine the scope of the right to bear arms in a case brought by the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, an affiliate of the National Rifle Association. The case concerns a law in New York which governs licenses to carry concealed handguns in public for self defense and requires a resident to obtain a license to carry a concealed pistol or revolver and demonstrate that ‘proper cause’ exists for the permit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News On 6

Supreme Court Considers Scope Of Gun Rights In Major 2nd Amendment Case

Washington — More than a decade after its last major decision on gun rights, the Supreme Court on Wednesday grappled with whether restrictions on the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense pass constitutional muster, with the conservative justices sounding skeptical of the breadth of a New York rule that limits those who can.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gazette

U.S. Supreme Court conservatives take aim at New York gun limits

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared ready to shoot down New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns in public in a major gun rights case that could imperil various firearms restrictions nationally. While appearing united in their skepticism about the constitutionality of the state's law,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox5dc.com

U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in New York gun rights case

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed ready to strike down a restrictive gun permit law in New York, but the justices also seemed worried about issuing a broad ruling that could threaten gun restrictions on subways, bars, stadiums and other gathering places. The court was hearing arguments...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy