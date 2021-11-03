The last time South Carolina was this big of an underdog to Florida, Tim Tebow was QB

As Florida prepares Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson for the Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, Tim Tebow gave his take on what he thinks the Gators will do. “I think they play both,” Tebow said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “I think both of them may even be on the field at the same time every now and then. I think Anthony has to be on the field a lot because he is a game changer. He really is physically superior to almost everyone else on the field. He is extremely fast, he has been clocked at 22, 23 mph in games. For someone who is 240 pounds, that is insane. When Florida is a good team but doesn’t have the same playmakers that they did last year, if you had Toney, if you had Pitts, if you had those guys. Well, then it’s easier to maybe go with an Emory because you can get it to those playmakers. Florida doesn’t have those game changing playmakers right now, except for maybe Anthony. That’s why I think he has to be on the field a little bit more because he can change the game with his arms and his legs.”

