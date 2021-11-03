CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID pandemic in Britain is not over, hard months to come, deputy medical officer says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17u9zs_0cl49eFz00

LONDON (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic is not over in Britain and there are hard months to come as winter nears, England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday.

“Too many people believe that this pandemic is now over. I personally feel there are some hard months to come in the winter and it is not over,” Van-Tam told BBC TV.

“The caution that people take or don’t take in terms of interacting with each other: That is going to be a big determinant in what happens between now and the darkest months of the winter.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Britain's COVID-19 cases down 13.5% over past week

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has reported 38,009 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Sunday, meaning cases reported between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31 were down by 13.5% compared with the previous seven days. A further 74 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

UK official warns of hard months ahead amid high COVID rates

LONDON (AP) — England’s deputy chief medical officer said Wednesday that too many people believe the pandemic is over, warning that the U.K.’s very high coronavirus rates and rising deaths mean that there are “hard months to come in the winter.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Pandemic pen pals meet after 18 months

A 69-year-old woman and a schoolgirl who became pen pals during the coronavirus pandemic have finally met face-to-face. Lesley Roebuck, from Leeds, travelled to London to meet Aleena, 5, after the pair had swapped letters for about 18 months. The pair exchanged gifts when they met up in a park...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Pandemic#Covid#England#Bbc Tv#Uk
BBC

Van-Tam on Covid: 'There are some hard months to come in the winter"

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said that too many people think the pandemic is over, and that there are "hard months to come in the winter." He added that the use of face coverings, and the caution people take while interacting with each other will decide how the UK copes with the virus during winter, along with the take up of vaccines and booster shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Kerb crawling is rife outside UK schools – it’s time to make it illegal

As a teenager, I have vivid memories of men driving slowly by my school in Hackney, shouting and making lewd comments as I walked home from school in my school uniform.I remember the fear it instilled in me and the embarrassment I felt. No woman or girl deserves to be made to feel this way.Kerb-crawling has this effect on the women and girls who are targeted, which infringes on their rights to walk freely on our streets.Sadly, kerb crawling is not something that has died out or gone away as London has progressed in so many other ways. Nor is...
SOCIETY
Albany Herald

Why the world is still arguing over face masks, 20 months into the pandemic

At the start of the pandemic, much of the Western world followed a similar playbook for tackling Covid-19. Spikes in transmission were met with lockdowns; international travel was heavily restricted; and though domestic constraints frequently proved controversial, hygiene measures like social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing were strongly encouraged -- if not legally mandated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Hard months ahead and Ikea raises prices

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday. The UK has "hard months to come" due to its current "very high" rate of coronavirus cases, England's deputy chief medical officer has warned. Prof Jonathan Van-Tam told the BBC too many people believed the pandemic was now over. The UK recorded 41,299 Covid cases on Wednesday and 217 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

In shift, UK to require COVID vaccination for health workers

The British government says all health care staff who work with the public will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus starting in April, despite concerns the move could drive thousands of people to quit their jobs.Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Tuesday that 90% of staff in the state-funded National Health Service have already received two doses of a vaccine. But that leaves more than 100,000 health workers unvaccinated.Javid told lawmakers in the House of Commons that, while vaccination is not compulsory for most people, health workers “carry a unique responsibility” because they are in contact with those most...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospital faces backlash after defending Boris Johnson not wearing mask: ‘Inexcusable’

An NHS Trust has been heavily criticised for defending Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he was pictured not wearing a mask in its hospital.Boris Johnson came under heavy fire on Monday after he was pictured walking around Hexham General Hospital in Northumbria.The NHS trust he visited is now facing a backlash after it defended the prime minister’s actions on social media.Northumbria Healthcare Foundation Trust said in a tweet on Monday, “Please be assured that infection prevention and control remains an utmost priority for our trust. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson followed strict measures, including wearing a mask, in each clinical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Morgues, hospitals struggle with COVID-19 deaths in Romania

The morgue in Romania's main hospital has no space for the dead any more. In a stark illustration of the human cost of the coronavirus surge sweeping the nation, bodies of COVID-19 victims, wrapped in black plastic bags, line a hallway of the hospital in the capital, Bucharest Hundreds of people have been dying each day for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations, where far fewer people have been vaccinated than in Western Europe A country of 19 million people, Romania...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

WHO Says Europe Could Experience Half a Million COVID-19-Related Deaths in the Next Three Months, Potentially Become the Epicenter of the Pandemic Again

According to WHO Europe, the area, which spans as far east as the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, had approximately 1.8 million new cases every week. In a recently published article in MSN News, despite an unlimited supply of vaccinations, top WHO experts stated Thursday that Europe has witnessed more than 50 percent increase in coronavirus infections in the past month, making it the hub of the pandemic again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Mexico reports 256 new COVID-19 deaths

MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Mexico reported 256 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the country’s official death toll from the pandemic to 290,630, according to health ministry data. Officials have said the ministry’s figures likely represent a significant undercount of COVID-19 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Britain presses Iranian deputy foreign minister over detained dual nationals

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday said that officials had pressed Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani to release detained dual nationals including British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. British foreign office officials also told Bagheri Kani at a meeting in London that Iran should conclude the Joint...
U.K.
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

222K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy