Voters rejecting ordinance that would build on city’s camping ban

UPDATE: Separate measure OKs borrowing funds, although majority of citizens come out against proposed potential 40% hikesOregon City voters rejected increasing their baseline water rates by potentially more than 41% after six years, after the city requested up to 6% compounding annual increases. A separate measure on the November ballot to authorize the city to borrow funds to replace pipes was too close to call on election night, Nov. 2, but later results pushed its approval to a comfortable 52%. Voter authorization to borrow money was needed to enable the city to apply for low-interest federal and state loans. A...
