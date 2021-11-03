Voters rejecting ordinance that would build on city’s camping ban

Austin voters have rejected a local ballot measure that would have required the police department to hire hundreds more officers. More than 67% of people who voted came out against Proposition A, according to preliminary voting results. The measure would have required the Austin Police Department to staff at least two officers per every thousand residents. Given current employment numbers, Austin would have had to hire anywhere from 300 to 700 officers over the next year, according to city estimates.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO