CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Voters rejecting ordinance that would build on city’s camping ban

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 9 days ago

A key section of Initiated Ordinance 303 was struck down by a Denver judge on Sunday. On Tuesday, a majority of Denver voters cast their ballots against that measure, which...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Celina City Council considers abortion ban based on similar ordinances in 2 Warren Co. communities

CELINA — After councilors in two Warren County communities approved local abortion bans, another city in the region has chosen to take up the controversial topic. Celina’s City Council is scheduled to vote this month on a proposed abortion ban within their city limits. The vote, scheduled for the council’s next meeting Nov. 22 will be the third time the council has taken up the topic for debate.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
LaGrange Daily News

City council cleans up ordinances

The LaGrange city council held its second and final readings to amend two city ordinances Tuesday night. The council amended the city’s alcoholic beverages ordinance to require that alcohol license applicants demonstrate compliance with state distance requirements. The 100-yard distance allowed in this ordinance will remain the same, City Manager...
LAGRANGE, GA
Pharos-Tribune

Proposed animal ordinance would increase city's power

After almost a year of work, the revised Logansport animal ordinance should be before the City Council by the end of the year. Lisa Terry announced the progress during Wednesday’s Board of Works meeting. The ordinance changes are to go before the Logansport Rules Committee on Nov. 29 and then...
LOGANSPORT, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Sites#Homelessness#Election#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
KGET

Kern County passes anti-camping ordinance

Today the Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed an anti-camping ordinance that would specify times and locations where it shall be unlawful to camp in public areas. The ordinance would make it unlawful for someone to camp or place personal items in public areas during certain times of the day and locations. It would […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
NEOtrans

Ohio City project’s rejection to be appealed

Planning commission rejects Knez Homes’ project in Cleveland’s Ohio City that meets zoning codeKnez. Knez Homes’ second try at building townhomes on Bridge Avenue in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood met the same rejection by a planning panel as the first, despite making changes so it would meet zoning code requirements. The developer said it would appeal the rejection through the courts.
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Camera

Louisville voters reject proposed ballot for city transportation improvements

Louisville residents voted against a ballot initiative that would’ve financed transportation projects for the city, including the construction of new underpasses and pedestrian walkways, during last week’s city election. Ballot 2A didn’t pass with 57% of voters opposing the plan to just 43% in support of it. The ballot initiative...
LOUISVILLE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
PLANetizen

Voters, Judge Block Expansion of Denver's Anti-Homeless Camping Ban

Joe Rubino reports that Denver voters rejected an ordinance that would have made the city's camping ban more strict, just a few days after a judge struck down a key components of the ordinance. Initiated Ordinance 303 "would require people to obtain written permission before camping on private property and...
DENVER, CO
95.3 MNC

Exemption to the city of Elkhart’s anti-smoking ordinance approved

An exemption to the city of Elkhart’s anti-smoking ordinance was approved. Since August, the Council has been pondering an amendment to its 2008 anti-smoking ordinance. Arguments were made for and against the proposed amendment before a final vote on Monday night. Council members voted 5 to 4 in favor of...
ELKHART, IN
townline.org

Vassalboro voters reject mass gathering ordinance

In Vassalboro, voters rejected the proposed Vassalboro Mass Gathering Ordinance, by a vote of 615 in favor to 698 opposed. Town Clerk Cathy Coyne said she thought many people voted “no” because they did not know what the ordinance was about. Select board members and Town Manager Mary Sabins developed...
VASSALBORO, ME
Axios

Voters reject MPD overhaul

Tuesday was a tough night for progressives and proponents of overhauling the Minneapolis Police Department. Driving the news: A year and a half after the murder of George Floyd, the city's voters rejected a proposed charter amendment to replace MPD with a new department of public safety. Incumbent Mayor Jacob...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thevindicator.com

VOTERS REJECT PROPS

Liberty County voters made their voices heard on Tuesday. Those voices seem to have collectively said no to new taxes and bond referendums that included new medical facilities in the Liberty and Dayton areas and a second high school in the Cleveland area. Of the 47,857 registered voters in the county, only 5,311 or 11% cast votes in this year’s elections.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Voters reject proposal to incorporate The Woodlands as a city

Residents of The Woodlands on Tuesday struck down a pair of proposals to incorporate as a city with overwhelming opposition, meaning the master-planned community north of Houston will remain a township. The measure failed by a 2-1 margin with all precincts reporting, according to Tuesday night results from Montgomery County...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
keranews.org

Austin voters strongly reject Prop A, which would have required hiring hundreds more police

Austin voters have rejected a local ballot measure that would have required the police department to hire hundreds more officers. More than 67% of people who voted came out against Proposition A, according to preliminary voting results. The measure would have required the Austin Police Department to staff at least two officers per every thousand residents. Given current employment numbers, Austin would have had to hire anywhere from 300 to 700 officers over the next year, according to city estimates.
AUSTIN, TX
Oregon City News

Oregon City voters reject faster increases of water rates

UPDATE: Separate measure OKs borrowing funds, although majority of citizens come out against proposed potential 40% hikesOregon City voters rejected increasing their baseline water rates by potentially more than 41% after six years, after the city requested up to 6% compounding annual increases. A separate measure on the November ballot to authorize the city to borrow funds to replace pipes was too close to call on election night, Nov. 2, but later results pushed its approval to a comfortable 52%. Voter authorization to borrow money was needed to enable the city to apply for low-interest federal and state loans. A...
OREGON CITY, OR
9NEWS

Voters reject Denver marijuana tax ordinance

DENVER — Denver residents on Tuesday voted on Initiated Ordinance 300, which asked whether the city could raise the sales tax on marijuana to pay for local research on pandemics. The measure was funded by a Delaware-based group, Guarding Against Pandemics, and calls for increasing the marijuana sales tax by...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy