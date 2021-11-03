New Harborview CEO lists staff burnout, racial equity among priorities

As wealth managers seek to hire and serve more Black Americans and other historically excluded minorities, financial advisors have a new roadmap for racial equity investing. The Croatan Institute, a nonprofit research organization that focuses on using finance to advance social equity and sustainability, compiled a list of public and private funds, fixed-income products and cash instruments that advisors and clients can explore as a means of increasing access to capital, supporting workplace equality and boosting products and services for clients who are Black, Latino or other minorities. The organization’s Racial Equity, Economics, Finance, and Sustainability program issued the report, entitled “Capital at a Crossroads,” last month.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO