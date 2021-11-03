CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Leads the Lakers To Victory Over the Rockets at Staples Center

By Rob Parks
 8 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers are beginning to hit their stride. They improved to 5-3 on the season after defeating the Houston Rockets 119-117. This rematch was much closer than the game three days prior. The Rockets came to play and kept things close. Fortunately, the Lakers were able to pull this game out and get another victory on their home floor.

LeBron James once again led the way for the Lakers. He scored 30 points on 13 of 21 shooting from the field. He scored 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. He went into pure takeover mode by making a barrage of tough fade ways, acrobatic finishes at the rim, and dunks. James also made two three-point baskets in the game. He pulled down four rebounds and dished out 10 assists as well. James was reflective about his big fourth quarter.

“It was just about the moment,” said James, who has been managing a right ankle injury. “Just trying to make the best plays to help our team win.”

More Lakers Contributions

  • Anthony Davis scored 27 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out three assists.
  • Russell Westbrook scored 27 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out seven assists.
  • Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points off of the bench.

The Lakers play again at home on Thursday, 11/4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is at 10:30 pm Eastern/ 7:30 pm Pacific.

