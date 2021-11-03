New Jersey’s Governor Race Still Too Close To Call As Of Early Wednesday Morning

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Senator-elect Edward Durr met with members of CAIR Wednesday night after an offensive 2019 tweet of his resurfaced. Durr, a commercial truck driver, defeated state Senate President Steve Sweeney in last week’s election. CAIR provided a picture of their sit-down in Washington Township. The meeting came after Durr, a Republican, apologized for an offensive tweet about Muslims back in 2019, where he referred to Islam as a “false religion” and “a cult of hate.” CAIR and the senator-elect talked to Eyewitness News after their meeting. “I think we had a very productive conversation and I think it’s going to be one of hopefully many,” CAIR-NJ Executive Director Selaedin Maksut said. “That’s where it has to be. You have to have dialogue and you can’t have yourself closed off. As long as people are talking, there is progress and I believe we made some progress,” Durr said. CAIR-New Jersey gave Durr a Quran.

