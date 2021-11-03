CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey’s Governor Race Still Too Close To Call As Of Early Wednesday Morning

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The match up the entire nation is watching is still too close to call. The race for New Jersey governor is still neck and neck as of early morning Wednesday. For the latest results, click here. First-term incumbent Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli...

FACT CHECK: Viral Video Claims To Show Ballots From New Jersey’s Nov. 3 Election In Gloucester County Recycling Bins

A video shared on Twitter purportedly shows ballots from the recent election thrown out in recycling bins outside the Gloucester County Office of Elections building in New Jersey. Verdict: False. None of the papers in the recycling bins had any “viable election use,” according to the Gloucester County clerk’s office....
N.J. election 2021: N.J. governor race still too close to call. Murphy, Ciattarelli waiting for all votes to be counted.

THE LATEST: N.J. governor’s race is a virtually even election. Here’s what’s next for Murphy, Ciattarelli. The bitter race for New Jersey governor didn’t end on Election Day. In a shocker, the contest, once seen as a shoo-in for Gov. Phil Murphy, remained too close to call Wednesday. Results this...
New Jersey State Senator-Elect Edward Durr Meets With CAIR After Offensive Anti-Muslim Tweet

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Senator-elect Edward Durr met with members of CAIR Wednesday night after an offensive 2019 tweet of his resurfaced. Durr, a commercial truck driver, defeated state Senate President Steve Sweeney in last week’s election. CAIR provided a picture of their sit-down in Washington Township. The meeting came after Durr, a Republican, apologized for an offensive tweet about Muslims back in 2019, where he referred to Islam as a “false religion” and “a cult of hate.” CAIR and the senator-elect talked to Eyewitness News after their meeting. “I think we had a very productive conversation and I think it’s going to be one of hopefully many,” CAIR-NJ Executive Director Selaedin Maksut said. “That’s where it has to be. You have to have dialogue and you can’t have yourself closed off. As long as people are talking, there is progress and I believe we made some progress,” Durr said. CAIR-New Jersey gave Durr a Quran.
