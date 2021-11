Crested Butte has a new mayor and could see a council that operates quite differently than previous ones. Ian Billick will succeed Jim Schmidt as the town’s top elected official. Over several decades of service on the town council, Schmidt was elected mayor five times. The changing of the guard will be on Nov. 15, when Billick and other council members elected Tuesday will be sworn in.

CRESTED BUTTE, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO