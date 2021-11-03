CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel's central bank urges government to meet looming budget deadline

By Steven Scheer
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrq8j_0cl3zcB100

JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel on Wednesday urged the government to pass the 2021-2022 state budget as a deadline approaches that could determine the fate of the ruling coalition, and praised the spending plan outlined by Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

In a statement, it emphasised the "tremendous economic importance of approving the state budget at this time, given that the economy has been operating since the beginning of 2020 on the basis of an interim budget".

Parliament is slated to vote on the spending package on Thursday night or early on Friday. If it fails to pass by Nov. 14, the government will be automatically collapsed and new elections must be called.

A prolonged political stalemate means that no budget has been ratified in more than 3-1/2 years. Israel has since been running with a pro-rated version of the 2019 budget, something economists say is hindering growth.

The diverse coalition of parties that took office in June, ending the 12-year rule of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has a razor-thin majority in parliament and frequent internal ideological conflicts. Any defections could sabotage the budget vote and open the door to more political upheaval.

Finance Minister Lieberman said earlier this week he expected no problems in passing the budget.

The Bank of Israel praised the budget plan, saying it would not rein in economic activity before the end of the COVID-19 crisis. It also will not increase the structural deficit that "was high even before the crisis", potentially leading to a decline in the public debt burden, it said.

The bank said the two-year spending package and a host of reforms in a corresponding economic plan - such as removing import barriers and streamlining government regulation - "will make it easier for the government to function and for businesses whose work plans rely partly on the government's policy and expected actions".

Ahead of the budget vote, the government agreed with the main public sector labour union on an economic package that would gradually lift the minimum wage to 6,000 shekels ($1,912.53) a month by 2025 from 5,300 now.

But overall, civil workers' salaries would be frozen and the union agreed not to strike for a year while a number of collective bargaining deals are being negotiated.

"We have reached an amazing achievement but we have not solved all the problems," Lieberman told a news conference, saying detailed talks across multiple sectors will commence in 2022. "It is a very complex business and will not go easily."

Arnon Bar-David, head of the Histadrut labour federation, said the package would impact hundreds of thousands of families by pushing up wages at the lower end of the scale.

($1 = 3.1372 shekels)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Israel Lawmakers Pass This Year's Budget Ahead Of Key 2022 Vote

Israeli lawmakers passed the country's first state budget in three years Thursday in a victory for the disparate governing coalition, ahead of a key vote on a 2022 spending package. The coalition led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, which unseated veteran premier Benjamin Netanyahu in June, needed to pass a...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Israel 2021-22 budget clears parliament's finance committee

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s parliamentary finance committee on Thursday approved the 2021-22 state budget, the Knesset said, clearing a key hurdle and paving the way for a final vote in the full plenum. Failure to give the spending package final approval by Nov. 14 would trigger snap elections. If approved,...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
The Jewish Press

US Asks Israel to Urge Sudanese Coup Leaders to Return Civilian Government

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday confirmed that U.S. officials are communicating with Israeli officials after reports that they were asked by America to intervene in convincing the Sudanese military to return Sudan back to the democratically elected civilian government after last month’s military coup. State Department Spokesman Ned Price...
WORLD
Reuters

Portugal's parliament rejects budget, snap election looms in 2022

LISBON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Portugal's parliament threw out the minority Socialist government's 2022 budget bill on Wednesday, paving the way for snap elections and ending six years of relative political stability under Prime Minister Antonio Costa. Costa's hard-left former allies sided with the conservatives to defeat the bill that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Government Regulation#The Bank Of Israel#Finance#Parliament
Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
ADVOCACY
The Jewish Press

Supermarket Chain Owner Rami Levy Expelled from Committee Meeting as Investigation of Price Fixing Intensifies

During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
AFP

US slaps sanctions on Cambodians over naval base

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on two Cambodian officials over a US-funded naval base that is increasingly being renovated for use by China, alleging corruption. The Treasury Department said it was freezing any US assets and criminalizing transactions with senior defense ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over the Ream Naval Base. The two and other Cambodian officials allegedly conspired to inflate costs at the base on the Gulf of Thailand and take the proceeds, the Treasury Department said. "The United States will not stand by while corrupt officials personally benefit at the expense of the Cambodian people," Andrea Gacki, who is in charge of sanctions at the Treasury Department, said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy