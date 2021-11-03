How to watch RB Leipzig vs. PSG: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's Champions League game
CBS Sports
8 days ago
UEFA Champions League is back in action on Paramount+ on Wednesday. We're heading into Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage, and PSG will be playing RB Leipzig at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 3...
RB Leipzig faces Borussia Dortmund in a Bundesliga match on Saturday, November 6, 2021 (11/6/21) at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. Fans can watch the match with a subscription to ESPN+. Here’s what you need to know:. What: Bundesliga. Who: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund. When: Saturday, November 6,...
Rio Ferdinand has called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to leave his role as Manchester United manager.The Norwegian has overseen a poor start to the season culminating in deeply disappointing defeats to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in back-to-back home games.Despite widespread criticism of recent results and performances the club have so far opted against pulling the trigger.By Ferdinand, who was a teammate of Solskjaer's at Old Trafford and has been a vocal supporter of him as manager, thinks enough is enough."We started this season with such hope but also the transfer window that we had, the excitement, we were all...
Trent Alexander-Arnold insists his partnership down Liverpool’s right wing with Mohamed Salah has become more versatile in recent years.The England full-back’s relationship with the Egyptian has fuelled the Reds’ rise in recent seasons with the pair hitting top form once more this season.The 23-year-old has one goal and four assists this term, while Salah has 10 goals and seven assists in the Premier League. Alexander-Arnold admits his favourite assist in his young career so far was his first in the Premier League against Bournemouth to set up Salah, with their connection going from strength to strength since."We've always had a...
Rio Ferdinand has called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hand over the Manchester United manager's "baton" after a string of damaging results left the club well off the pace in the Premier League.
The Norwegian boss is under intense pressure after a 5-0 home thumping by Liverpool and a one-sided 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday.
Ferdinand has been one of many ex-United players to voice support for his former team-mate, who led the club to a second-place finish in the league last season.
The ex-England defender said fans started the season full of hope after the high-profile signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane before results nosedived.
Bayern Munich fans have been stepping up their public criticism of the club for its ties to World Cup host Qatar Bayern supporters displayed a huge banner during the team’s home game on Saturday, criticizing the club for what they say is the “sports washing” of human rights abuses in Qatar by accepting sponsorship from that country's national airline.The Bavarian team has also been holding mid-season training camps in Qatar since 2011.Bayern club members are preparing to present a motion at the club’s AGM on Nov. 25 calling for it to end to its sponsorship agreements with Qatar “at...
Liverpool’s vigorous attempts to convince Michael Edwards to sign a new deal have failed, with the sporting director informing the club he will be leaving at the end of his contract next summer.The man responsible for shaping the squad and football operations, which saw the Merseysiders end a 30-year title drought while also becoming champions of Europe and the world under Jurgen Klopp’s charge, wants a new challenge after a decade with the Anfield side.However, The Independent understands Edwards – established as a leader in his position across the European game – has no desire to orchestrate Newcastle United’s new...
Comments / 0