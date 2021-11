In accordance with the Declaration of Emergency by Governor Charles Baker due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the Order issued by the Governor dated March 12, 2020, the Regular Meeting of the Board of Commissioners of the Cambridge Housing Authority, scheduled to occur on November 10, 2021 at 5:30 PM, will be held by teleconference. All members of the public are invited to listen to the conduct of the Special Meeting. Interested parties should dial the following number and follow the instructions to log into the Regular Meeting:

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO