Letterland Storytime

Wednesdays at 11:00 a.m. with Mrs. Russell from September 8 - November 10 (10-week session). This program includes a story, craft, and literature based activities. Adults are welcome to attend or may wait outside in the Children’s Area. NO registration is required for this event. Geared for children ages 3 to 6 years old. NOTE: In case of inclement weather, we will meet in the back Banquet Room at the Community Center.
On Friday, Oct. 29, children gathered for weekly storytime at East Morgan County Library, only this time in costume. Little princesses, superheroes, animals and other fun characters showed up ready to celebrate Halloween. Librarian Christy Bellis led the storytime event with two festive books: “When the Leaf Blew In” by...
Join us at the Exploratorium for a special Halloween edition of Storytime Science! Enjoy a science-themed storybook read-aloud followed by a related activity geared toward children (and their grown-ups). In this spooky season, the Exploratorium’s own Vivian Altmann will read from a selection of gently eerie books. After the story, explore a little further with an easy, hands-on science activity!
ADRIAN — A seasonally appropriate storytime, geared for the entire family, will take place outdoors Saturday — weather permitting — as hosted by the Adrian District Library. The library’s outdoor Halloween family storytime will begin at 11:30 a.m. in Library Square. Storytime is intended to engage young readers with the...
Join us for Storytime on the big screen at Showcase Cinema de Lux! Read and sing along with a librarian from Warwick Public Library as the words and pictures are projected on the movie screen. This month's Storytime includes two books, “Thank You, Omu” and “Clifford’s Puppy Days,” and sing-alongs...
The Coos Bay Public Library will offer storytimes in the children’s section of the library Wednesdays in November at 10 a.m. Babies, toddlers, preschoolers, parents and caregivers can enjoy rhymes, songs, movement and stories at the all-ages interactive storytime. The program is part of the Coos Bay Library’s efforts to...
Santa Monica Public Library presents storytimes in November for kids ages 2 and up and their families. On Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m., we present storytime in the Pico Branch Library Annex. The theme will be Celebrate Fall. Space is limited. To register, email ann.wilson@santamonica.gov. On Monday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m., They present storytime at the Main Library Central Courtyard. The theme will be Thanksgiving Is Coming. Space is limited. To register, email ingha.chopra@santamonica.gov.
Musical Adventures with Children’s Picture Books, Part Fourteen. By Thomas Amoriello Jr., NAfME Council for Guitar Education Immediate Past Chair. This edition of “Yay Storytime! Musical Adventures with Children’s Picture Books” will focus on a recent release written by author Michael Mahin and illustrated by Steven Salerno. Educators can use music-themed children’s picture books to ignite a spark of interest in children to further explore music. In Gizmos, Gadgets, and GUITARS: The Story of Leo Fender, the focus is on the creator of monumental electric guitars that shaped the history of multiple music genres. Science, technology, engineering, arts, and math would have aided a young Leo Fender to push forward through his early failures to assist in shaping the sound of popular music. Not bad for a non-musician!
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Children at the Dickinson County Library traveled back in time. They learned about dinosaurs during this month’s storytime. Children marched, roared, and danced their way to a land of dinosaurs. Incorporating song and dance are a few ways to engage with reading. “I try and...
Meditation? It works for some. For others, the idea of sitting quietly with your own thoughts is more stressful than the thoughts themselves. The truth is, meditative practices can take many forms, and it’s important to find what works for you. One of the best meditative practices that has become popular in recent years is adult coloring books.
Adult coloring books can be used for stress relief anywhere, anytime and for an affordable price. All you need is a great set of images, a solid set of colored pencils or markers and some quiet time. Note: We did not say any...
Here’s what’s happening at the Fall River Public Library this week. The library shows free big-screen movies on Mondays at 1 pm and 6 pm. The movie for November 8 is Suicide Squad, starring Margot Robbie and Idris Elba. On Tuesday, November 9, at 11 am, Preschool Storytime in the...
The Coshocton Friends of the Library help promote the library and literacy in the community. Membership dues and proceeds from the Books Galore Book Store & Annual Book Sale provide the funding for Library programs and events. The support received from Friends' members is vital to the library and always...
Kids aged 7 to 12: The books we've chosen for this fall session all have a humorous component. Although we think they'll give you a chuckle, they have also been chosen as really excellent reads. We will meet once a month in October, November, December. We play games, have a...
Join Ms. Amanda and Ms. Lisbeth for stories, songs, and rhymes in the Library’s Community Room. After storytime, make sure to pick up a take-home craft kit. Storytime is best suited for kids ages 2 – 5 years, but all are welcome!. Registration is required as space is limited. Registration...
Join Ms. Amanda and Ms. Lisbeth for stories, songs, and rhymes in the Library’s Community Room. After storytime, make sure to pick up a take-home craft kit. Storytime is best suited for kids ages 2 – 5 years, but all are welcome!. In order to accommodate requests from many of...
