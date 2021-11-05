CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 stock UK - live: Very could restock consoles next as ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ launches today

By Alex Lee
The Independent
 11 days ago

UPDATE: Very PS5 stock could drop next week. Read on for more information.

The PS5 arrived almost a whole year ago in the UK, on 19 November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow significantly. New stock is still quite difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly, both online and in-store.

November has got off to an extremely slow start when it comes to PS5 restocks. We’ve only seen John Lewis & Partners and Game drop this week. We’re hoping that will improve though. Towards the end of October, we had nine massive drops from Asda , Studio , John Lewis & Partners , Very , Littlewoods , Argos , Hamleys , Game and AO . As we race towards the PS5’s one-year anniversary, let’s just hope November starts delivering the goods.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

FIFA
The Independent

