Hey Guys, Do You Think There Is Pure Friendship Between Male And Female?
Daily experience suggests that non-romantic friendships between males and females are not only possible, but common—men and women live, work, and play side-by-side, and generally seem to be able to avoid spontaneously sleeping together. ... Men were much more attracted to their female friends than vice versa.
Yes, absolutely. It can take many forms, but yes. Once upon a time, it was not uncommon and when it was non-sexual it was called a platonic friendship.
Well yes!!! And it requires a lot of trust, understanding, care, and support to make it last longer. A true friendship between a boy and a girl is one of the best things that could ever happen to anyone.
I think they can but there is still an underlying attraction, like it or not. It has to be there or the friendship wont even get a start. The attraction will be less apparent as the friendship grows but it never goes away completely.
Yes, for sure. As long as you are both on the same page concerning your relationship, that’s fine.
I think there really might be if one of them is not straight...hhh
Men and women can be best friends :D ! I have many male friends and them are very good with me. They also have girlfriend. I think that sex is not important in the friendship of men and women.
i think(there is no friendship between them). The friendship will be true after they get married.
