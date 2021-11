Women's lifestyle brand The Great., founded in 2015 by BFFs and designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, is set to open its second shop this week on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice after the success experienced by its flagship Melrose storefront in WeHo. The brand plans to rapidly scale its brick-and-mortar presence by adding more than 15 new store locations to its portfolio by the end of 2023 – the first several of which will be in and around L.A.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO