Election results: Democrats clinch victories in DeWitt, Dadey elected as East Syracuse mayor

By Jason Klaiber
 8 days ago
DEWITT — Election night results for the DeWitt area have been gathered from the Onondaga County Board of Elections Results Caster .

Town of DeWitt

Democrats won all three open councilor positions and the justice seat in DeWitt.

Max Ruckdeschel (DEM, WOR) received 3,291 votes (23.53%), Sarah Klee Hood (DEM, WOR) received 3,201 (22.88%) and Joe Chiarenza (DEM) received 3,096 (22.13%) to secure their spots on the town board over Richard Kunz (REP, IND) and Bernie Ment (REP, CON).

Sam Young (DEM, WOR), meanwhile, received 3,013 votes (56.74%) to earn the role of town justice over Margaret Driscoll (REP, IND).

DeWitt Town Supervisor Ed Michalenko ran unopposed and received 4,043 votes.

Town Clerk Angela Epolito and Highway Superintendent Rocco Conte also retained their positions after running unchallenged. Epolito received 4,450 votes, and Conte received 3,789.

Village of East Syracuse

Lorene Dadey (CON, AES) was elected as mayor of East Syracuse in the race between her and Dominic Celletti (PPL). Dadey received 287 votes altogether (66.59%). She had previously been the mayor of the village from 2003 to 2005.

Both running under the Conservative (CON) and Advance East Syracuse (AES) party labels, incumbent Mary Albanese and Carol Para were voted in as trustees, while Joseph Zavaglia (CON, AES) retained the village justice seat.

Onondaga County Legislature

District 7 : After facing off against Joseph Carni (REP, CON), Mary Kuhn (DEM, WOR) earned re-election with 2,748 votes (54.51%). Kuhn was first elected to the position in 2019.

The 7th District encompasses East Syracuse and most of DeWitt.

District 17: Having ran unopposed, Linda Ervin (DEM, WOR) secured re-election to her seat on the legislature as well. Ervin, who has served on the legislature since 2010, received 3,867 votes this time around.

The 17th District covers the eastern part of the city of Syracuse and the southwestern portion of DeWitt.

