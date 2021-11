COVID-19 outbreaks in shelters and other effects of the virus forced more people to sleep rough — on sidewalks, under bridges, in encampments — making homelessness more visible. People experiencing homelessness were disproportionately impacted and five times more likely to die of COVID-19. Stephen Gaetz, director of the Canadian Observatory on Homelessness, asks “What if we managed the pandemic like we treat homelessness?” What if only the symptoms of COVID-19 were managed? What if, instead of masks, social distancing and vaccines, the only measure would be to treat sick people who come to an emergency room? The result: many more...

