Fitbits won't exercise for you (yet) but they make keeping track of your workout habits easier. Plus, they motivate you to keep moving and keep close tabs on some vital health stats -- heart health, stress levels, sleep schedule -- which makes them an excellent gift for someone you love and want to see stay healthy. They're also a solid way to help keep yourself fit as we move into prime pie and mashed potatoes season. Right now, two of Fitbit's most popular models are 40% off on Amazon. The sleek and slim Fitbit Inspire 2 is down to $60 (normally $100), while the more versatile and feature-heavy Fitbit Fitbit Sense advances Smartwatch is down to $100 (normally $300).

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO