Looking for something fun to do in Seattle? Find activities you enjoy.

Looking for specific attractions, fun activities, or just want something to do for a few hours? Well, you can find it here. Check out these great activities, and have a nice time;)

Seattle Time Out

Fly a drone

You've heard about drones, you've probably seen drones but have you ever flown one yourself? Visit the indoor drone cages at Boeing Future of Flight, you can try your hand at flying a mini quadcopter. Plan a visit! http://bit.ly/FutureofFlight

Wing Luke Museum

Do you collect pins, stickers or even keychains? Wing Luke Museum's got you covered! More than a museum, the Wing is an experience. They're open Thursday - Sunday 10am - 5pm. Plan a visit >> http://bit.ly/WingLukeMuseum

Spotlight on the Waterfront

Another great event - Spotlight on the Waterfront. You can experience Seattle's music and visual performances along the new waterfront. Sounds great? Schedule at https://fal.cn/3jvS2

30-day passes for recreation

Exciting news for Rainier Beach Community! Starting November 1, 2021, they will be selling 30-day passes again! Sign up online at https://seattle.gov/parks or ask the cashier for more information!

Virtual cooking class

Don't know what to cook for family dinner tonight? Elevate your cooking skills with virtual cooking classes taught by Katrina Gangsaas. It happens every Wednesday at 4:00 pm. Tons of new recipe ideas for November! Check out the schedule and register https://bit.ly/3BpLqYf

Artwork Creation

Calling all emerging and mid-career artists, artist-teams, and designers! Office of Arts & Culture Seattle and Seattle Center are looking for artists for temporary artworks. The artworks will be installed on the Seattle Center campus from mid-August 2022 through early January 2023. Deadline to apply: Monday, Nov 22, 2021 at 5pm

Participate in activities you enjoy, and come by for more;) See you tomorrow;)