Movies

Collegian Staff Movie Night: ‘Crimson Peak’

By Collegian Staff
Daily Collegian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I heard Jessica Chastain utter the line, “but the horror, the horror was for love,” my jaw fell six feet deep into the ground and it was all I could think about for weeks to follow. “Crimson Peak” tells the tale of love, sacrifice and the violence that...

dailycollegian.com

viewpointsonline.org

Movie Review: ‘Night Teeth’

Disclaimer: I was lucky enough to be provided an access code to see this movie early, but the stream, unfortunately, cut out just before the ending. I missed about 5 minutes, which I hope will not have any bearing on my opinion on the rest of the film. I’ve never...
MOVIES
Sheridan Press

CTG to host 'Freaky Friday' movie night

SHERIDAN — Civic Theatre Guild will host a Freaky Friday movie night Oct. 29 from 6-9 p.m. The event will include a double feature, showing "Jesse James Meets Frankenstein's Daughter" and "Billy the Kid vs. Dracula." The event is free and open to the public, though attendees are asked to...
SHERIDAN, WY
umd.edu

5 Recommendations for a ‘Bad’ Movie Night

From high-waisted jeans to fears of inflation and challenges to democracy, the legacy of the 1970s has come back around 50 years later. And from the past’s long gas lines and Watergate scandal to the present’s COVID-19 supply shortages and Capitol riot, Saverio Giovacchini, an associate professor of history at the University of Maryland, sees an opportunity today for students to look how history is rhyming.
MOVIES
nwpb.org

Reeder’s Movie Reviews: Last Night in Soho

“I’ve got this kind of gift. I can see people, places. Things others can’t.” Eloise (a wide-eyed Thomasin McKenzie) can, indeed, have experiences denied to others, especially when it comes to swinging London of the 1960s, her obsession. In Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, her gift becomes a nightmare. Ellie has...
MOVIES
easyreadernews.com

Movie Night Under the Stars

The Palos Verdes Estates Foundation wrapped up the summer on September 25, with a big screen, outdoor family movie night. “Raya and the Last Dragon” played while families picnicked. The cool evening event took place on the grassy area above the Palos Verdes Beach Club, close to the PEF administration offices. To learn more about other upcoming PVE Foundation events, visit www.pvefoundation.org.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
St. Joseph News-Press

Movie Review: 'Last Night in Soho' a trippy, dramatic dip into horror

Combining the past and present has always been writer-director Edgar Wright’s biggest strength. What’s “Shaun of the Dead” without the influence of George Romero’s classic run of horror movies in the ’70s and ’80s? “Baby Driver” isn’t as charming without its soundtrack of modern-day hip-hop and ’60s surf rock. “Hot Fuzz” is as much of a send-up of “Bad Boys” as it is the ’80s documentary “The Thin Blue Line.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox 59

Halloween movie nights done right

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Halloween! Our friend Christopher Lloyd a.k.a. John Wick, is back to give us our move download for the weekend. The French Dispatch — Wes Anderson’s latest twee adventure is about an American expat magazine newsroom. Beautifully shot and poetically written, this series of vignettes may leave viewers feeling empty.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTNH.com

At the Movies: ‘Last Night in Soho’ and ‘Antlers’

(WTNH) – ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a trip. It is set in London in the 60s. A young woman who has a passion for fashion transports herself back there thanks to a gift she has, and lands in the body of a nightclub singer played by ‘Queens Gambit’ star Anya Taylor Joy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Movie Night#Crimson Peak#Design#Del Toro
Rappahannock Record

Coming attraction: A Night at the Movies

The Rainier Trio will present A Night at the Movies at 7:30 p.m. November 6 at the Northumberland School Complex Theater, 201 Academic Lane, Claraville. The concert is sponsored by the Rappahannock Concert Association (RCA). The trio will play many favorite romantic movie themes, reported public relations chairman Nellie Landrum....
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

6 Epic Animated Fantasy Horror Movies to Watch Ahead of ‘The Spine of Night’!

The animated fantasy-horror movie The Spine of Night is coming to theaters, Digital, and On-Demand on October 29, 2021, just in time for Halloween. It’s an existential fantasy horror that embraces carnage in a big way and serves as a bloody reminder that not all animation is aimed at children. This R-rated epic is a loving ode to the fantasy-horror epics of yesteryear.
MOVIES
theintelligencer.com

Movies with Mary: I saw dead people 'Last night in Soho'

Normally, I hate movies classified as “horror” films and avoid them if at all possible, but “Last Night in Soho” is more psychological thriller than horror — although there are times when I wasn’t sure what was real and what was supernatural. In director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
patriotnewsonline.com

Honors Movie Night- “Hocus Pocus”

With the end of October just around the corner, a dozen FMU honors students laid out blankets on the Founders Hall lawn for a Halloween-themed movie night at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. Shown on an inflatable projector screen, the movie of choice for the night was “Hocus Pocus,”...
EDUCATION
In Style

Cuddle Up With The 12 Best Date Night Movies

As the weather gets colder and cuffing season arrives, the desire to curl up on the couch with your partner or under a blanket with your lover and a big bowl of popcorn and hot cocoa is too much to resist. Too chilly for a night out, you've opted for a relaxing night in front of the TV. But whenever it comes time to pick a movie, you end up scrolling on streaming apps for the entirety of the date. Sound familiar?
MOVIES
lavozdeanza.com

Nothing will ever beat a night out at the movies

Movies, just like music and paintings, are works of art and deserve to be viewed in the best way possible, in a theater, on the big screen, with a bucket of popcorn and others excited to watch the same movie. Movies are something everyone can enjoy and should have the...
MOVIES
cuchimes.com

Chimes Staff Halloween Movie Picks 2021

Every October there is a list of movies that I feel I am obligated to watch. Anything ranging from paranormal horror movies, psychological thrillers, to Tim Burton’s entire discography. Of the movies on this list, my absolute favorite would have to be Tim Burton’s “Sleepy Hollow” (1999). The movie is loosely based on the 1820 short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving.
MOVIES
uc.edu

‘Movie Night’ and Halloween Fest in the Classics Library

In spite of jetlag from having arrived from Greece the day before, Professor Davis not only introduced the excavation and movie, but also stayed on to answer questions after the documentary. The captive audience learned that the discovery of the “Tomb of the Griffin Warrior,” a discovery of a lifetime, came about as many great historical discoveries do, partly through chance after having been denied a permit for a chosen excavation spot and instead been given permission to dig in a neighboring olive grove where three stones appearing on the surface seemed to indicate a structure. Well, a team lead by Jack Davis and Shari Stocker, UC, struck gold, quite literally in the form of some spectacular gold rings of Minoan origin, depicting religious scenes, a possible “rite of passage” by a seaside sanctuary, a bull leaper, and other suggestive imagery discovered inside a virtually intact grave filled with many riches, pointing to the importance of its occupant as did the shaft type grave with one burial, not the common beehive one which usually contained multiple burials. The object which has received the most attention, though, is a seal stone depicting a warrior scene. The documentary speculated that the scene depicts the Griffin Warrior himself in combat pointing to a similar sword and necklace found in the tomb as well as a comb that may reference the generous locks of one of the warriors in the image. The possible Minoan depiction of a Mycenaean could point to greater respect for the Minoans and their religion by the Mycenaean conqueror, a desire to emulate the Minoans, including their religious practices, symbolic objects, and employing a Minoan artist to create the scene on the seal otherwise unique and not matching other scenes in Minoan art, thus most likely not created on Crete, although the execution is unmistakably Minoan, rather than the hitherto prevailing theory that the Mycenaeans viciously subdued and looted the weakened Minoans who after more than a century of probable famine and severely affected trade were no longer capable of defending themselves. This as a consequence of the volcanic eruption on Thera a couple of centuries earlier with subsequent earthquakes and tsunami, which must have destroyed much of the crop and fleet and killed many Minoans, creating so much destruction that they were unable to fully revive their advanced civilization, and eventually fell prey to invaders. The “Tomb of the Griffin Warrior” has brought doubt and nuance to that notion and upended the canon of more than a century of classical scholarship.
CINCINNATI, OH
mtholyoke.edu

Bellatrix Movie Night: Marvel Madness

The votes are in, and this week's movie will be... Gaurdians of the Galaxy! This will be followed by the second episode of What If?; What if T'Challa was Star Lord?. In-person movie night will are held in Skinner 202 at 8pm on Thursdays. No food or drinks are allowed (unless that drink is in a non-spill flask and non-alcoholic) and masks are required.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA

