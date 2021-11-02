Request Gore, Mondo Films, Shockumentary Movies, Independent

According to The GWW a Thunderbolts movie rumored to film in 2023! However if you follow that link, you will come to an empty page currently. The story was published yesterday by the outlet and has since been covered by others as I am doing here. However the link to the page from The GWW themselves no longer shows any information. It could be nothing, maybe the page just crashed by getting a lot of traffic? Or, the outlet may have deleted the piece given new information that came to light? Until we get some clarification or the article gets fixed I cannot say for certain either way.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO