Request Gore, Mondo Films, Shockumentary Movies, Independent

In a sunny district of Naples where everyone knows each other, Mario and Lino, two inseparable friends, live every day engulfed in the monotony of neighbourhood life. Until one day, everything changes: Annaluce, Lino’s little sister, starts to work miracles and becomes the patron saint of the district. For both of them, the unthinkable happens, and a door opens to a new world that will lead them to take different paths, risking everything, even the most important thing they have: their fraternal friendship.
