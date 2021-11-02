CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Request Gore, Mondo Films, Shockumentary Movies, Independent

archive.org
 4 days ago

If anyone has some cool rare stuff please upload....

archive.org

IndieWire

Your Agent Is a Con Artist: ‘The Beta Test’ Director Jim Cummings Wants to Liberate Indie Filmmaking

The story usually goes like this: Filmmaker delivers promising work, scores an agent, and lets them take charge. Jim Cummings is on a mission to change that. After turning his Sundance-acclaimed short film “Thunder Road” into a feature with crowdfunding, he secured a Sundance Creative Distribution Fellowship grant to support his self-distribution efforts. Eventually, the movie made back its $200,000 production exclusively in France, which exceeded any traditional distribution offers he’d received. The director came out of the experience intent on retaining control of his work without any representation — and eager to convince other filmmakers to do the same.  “Agencies...
imdb.com

British Independent Film Awards International Feature, Documentary Longlists Unveiled

The international and documentary longlists have been unveiled for this year’s British Independent Film Awards. 14 films — 10 of which were directed or co-directed by women and non-binary filmmakers — have made the preliminary round in the best documentary category, while 19 features are longlisted for best international independent feature. Six of these international titles are from the U.S./Canada, one from Japan and the remainder from Europe. Nine are directed by women. Among the two lists are Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner Titane, Paolo Sorrentino’s Venice-bowing Netflix title The Hand of God and the Oscar-nominated Sound of Metal.
thesimpsonian.com

Horror movies: cathartic through the gore?

With eerie moonlight leaking through the blinds of ten-year-old Paul’s living room, I had two things to cure my boredom: the TV remote and no adult supervision. It didn’t take me long to stumble upon a movie title that I had heard before, but only in hushed whispers by my father with a clear tone of, “Don’t ask.” Curiosity got the best of me. I started watching “The Exorcist.”
tucson.com

Watch movies indoors or outside at this Tucson film festival

The closure and cancellation of just about everything in 2020 because of the global pandemic has allowed film festivals around the world to raise the bar in 2021. No in-person events meant a lot fewer movies created prior to the pandemic making it to the silver screen. “There was a...
lrmonline.com

Thunderbolts Movie Rumored To Film In 2023 | Barside Buzz

According to The GWW a Thunderbolts movie rumored to film in 2023! However if you follow that link, you will come to an empty page currently. The story was published yesterday by the outlet and has since been covered by others as I am doing here. However the link to the page from The GWW themselves no longer shows any information. It could be nothing, maybe the page just crashed by getting a lot of traffic? Or, the outlet may have deleted the piece given new information that came to light? Until we get some clarification or the article gets fixed I cannot say for certain either way.
southernthing.com

Filming, casting underway in Georgia for much-anticipated 'Uglies' movie

Filming began in mid-October for a Netflix movie based on the popular young adult novel "Uglies," according to Entertainment Weekly. It will star Joey King, who has starred in "The Conjuring" and "The Kissing Booth," and Chase Stokes, who portrays John B. in the hit Netflix series "Outer Banks." McG is directing, according to IMDb.
news9.com

Movie Man: Halloween Horror Films

It's Halloween weekend and if you're looking for some frightful movies, you don't even have to leave your couch! Dino Lalli tells us about some of the best Horror movies currently streaming.
ComicBook

Wicked Movie Hits Production Snag as Filming is Delayed

After multiple starts and stops, delays and cancellations, the Wicked movie has hit yet another snag on its road to the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that production on the movie has been delayed and will also be setting up shop in a different location. Production on the movie was originally scheduled to begin in March of 2022 in Atlanta according to the trade who report that the Broadway adaptation will now film in June of 2022 in the UK. When production on the movie begins it will be the first to shoot at Universal's Sky Studios in Elstree according to THR.
rolling out

BiggVon and Corporate Culture Films release trio of movies

This year, Halloween fell on a weekend along with the premiere of award-winning producer and filmmaker BiggVon’s debut films Humor Planet, Demented and Toxsanity. The sold-out private screening was held at the Emagine Theatre in Detroit, on Oct. 31, 2021. Each of the features from the multi-hyphenate’s Corporate Culture Films had the audience gasping and laughing. The crowd was fully engaged as they cheered on the protagonists and yelled at the screen. Corporate Culture Marketing & Films is a Detroit-based organization committed to improving opportunities for actors, actresses and musicians by equipping them with the resources and tools to inspire their growth and economic sustainability in the entertainment industry.
tohokingdom.com

Questions for Mondo: Godzilla 89 Premium Scale Statue

Toho Kingdom was able to conduct a quick Q&A session with Mondo’s Hector Arce (Creative Director, Toys and Collectibles), focusing on their recently-released Godzilla 89 Premium Scale Statue, though some topics also cover Toho and the Godzilla series in general. Noah Percival:. Tell us what about your history with Godzilla....
cineuropa.org

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer for Rome Independent Film Fest title The Miracle Child

In a sunny district of Naples where everyone knows each other, Mario and Lino, two inseparable friends, live every day engulfed in the monotony of neighbourhood life. Until one day, everything changes: Annaluce, Lino’s little sister, starts to work miracles and becomes the patron saint of the district. For both of them, the unthinkable happens, and a door opens to a new world that will lead them to take different paths, risking everything, even the most important thing they have: their fraternal friendship.
SFGate

IEFTA Chief Advocates Back to Basics Approach for Independent Film Distribution

Marco Orsini, president of the not-for-profit International Emerging Film Talent Association (IEFTA), is firmly in favor of a back to basics distribution approach for independent films from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the Horn of Africa and some parts of South Asia. Orsini says that quality independent...
IndieWire

‘Citizen Kane’: Where to Pre-Order the Criterion Collection Edition of Orson Welles’ Legendary Film

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “Citizen Kane” is being restored by the Criterion Collection in honor of the film’s 80th anniversary. Regarded as one of the greatest movies of all time, “Citizen Kane” follows the story of a reporter tasked with decoding the meaning of “Rosebud” — the final word uttered by Charles Foster Kane (Orson Welles) on his death bed. Kane, a fictitious newspaper mogul, was inspired by...
5280.com

4 Must-See Movies at Denver Film Festival

Colorado filmmaker Skinner Myers discusses his new feature film, plus other movies he’s excited to check out at this year’s event. Like so many other budding artists, Skinner Myers moved from New York City to Los Angeles in 2001 with a dream of jumping onto the big screen. Yet between acting classes, fruitless attempts to snag starring roles, and struggling to pay for rent and food, Myers found himself sinking into the merciless false promise of Hollywood.
WTOK-TV

A24 movie to be filmed in Jackson looking to cast extras

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Inspection”, an A24 movie based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton, is set to be filmed in the Jackson/Pearl area. The film stars Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope, and casting directors are looking for extras to play military cadets. Those who...
Outsider.com

What Are the Best Western Movies Currently on Netflix?

The days are getting shorter, the temperature is getting colder, and the leaves are changing. Perfect time to watch the best Westerns on Netflix. Let’s get into the best films of the genre over on the streaming platform giant. When it comes to Western films, some are better than others,...
