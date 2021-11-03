CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Editorial: Information on Afghan debacle must be declassified so lessons can be learned

arcamax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as the Biden administration tries to close the book on U.S. misadventures in Afghanistan, it still has yet to open the books on embarrassing information that could expose how badly the 20-year stabilization effort was mismanaged. Classified information was made available to the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Lessons the US could learn from the Afghanistan crisis

Washington [US], October 30 (ANI): President Joe Biden has said that the debacle in Afghanistan was the result of US efforts at nation-building, but an expert felt that the crisis happened because the Americans lacked clear objectives in their campaign in the country. According to an opinion piece by Andrew...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Democrats Need to Learn From This Debacle

Democrats were given a gift this week. The question is: Will they recognize it?. As warning signs go, the resounding electoral defeats they suffered could hardly have been clearer. With just 1,172 days remaining in President Joe Biden’s first term in office — and quite possibly only a year left with a Democratic Congress — a course correction is urgently needed.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
New York Post

Colin Powell laid to rest at Washington National Cathedral

Colin Powell, the retired four-star general who served as the nation’s first black secretary of state, was remembered Friday as a beloved colleague, devoted family man and a fierce and fearless leader during a private funeral at the Washington National Cathedral. The noon service included tributes from Powell’s predecessor, former...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#The Afghan#Declassified#American#Taliban#National Public Radio#The State Department
The Guardian

‘If Hillary Clinton loses this election, it will be because of you and me’ – an exclusive extract from Huma Abedin’s memoir

If there was a single night I truly believed Hillary Clinton would become president, it was 28 July 2016, when she took to the floor in her white Ralph Lauren suit to formally accept the nomination. As a blizzard of confetti and a hundred thousand red, white and blue balloons descended from the cavernous ceiling, the song Stronger Together, written and recorded for that evening, echoed through the hall, competing with the deafening sounds of fifty thousand supporters clapping and cheering for the woman in white on stage. Once HRC accepted the nomination, she began tossing giant blue balloons emblazoned with white stars out to the audience; to Tim Kaine, her running mate; to Chelsea, who had spoken so eloquently to introduce her mother; to her husband, who had given his own moving tribute to her on the second night of the convention and now looked exuberant as he waded through the waist-high drift of balloons that rained down.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Maricopa County Audit Find 700,000 More Votes For Donald Trump?

An image shared on Facebook claims an audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results found more than 700,000 additional votes for former President Donald Trump. No audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results uncovered an additional 700,000 votes for Trump. An audit recently led by the firm Cyber Ninjas reaffirmed the county’s 2020 election results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

'Just Put Me In Charge,' Rudy Giuliani Told Donald Trump. 'They Stole This Thing'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. As the numbers moved towards Joe Biden on November 6, Donald Trump went on a Twitter rampage. His tweets, and those of this closest advisors, fed the belief that the election had been stolen and that Trump was truly the winner.
POTUS
Telegraph

She's been Vice President for a year – so where exactly has Kamala Harris gone?

The historic nature of Kamala Harris’s election as the first female vice president of the United States seemed to creep up quietly, around election day last November; when the inauguration followed a few weeks later, the new Veep was to have her day in the sun. Resplendent in suffragette purple, Harris drew every eye at the ceremony, Biden relegated to the role of supporting actor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Democrats’ $1.75 trillion bill could massively increase fines against employers violating vaccine mandate

The Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social spending bill would massively increase fines imposed on employers for occupational hazards. President Biden’s vaccine mandate will be enforced through such penalties. Businesses with over 100 employees must ensure by Jan. 4 that their workers are either fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

GOP erupts over its House members bailing out Biden

In Tuesday’s election, Republicans served notice that the clock is ticking on Democrats’ slim majorities in Congress. On Friday, 13 House Republicans delivered the decisive votes to rescue a key part of President Biden’s agenda — an agenda endangered by those in his own party. Ensue the bloodletting. Biden’s $1.2...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy