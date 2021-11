Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Shiba Inu was left troubled after a symmetrical triangle breakdown halted its progress towards its previous target of $0.000012568. Although the last couple of days have resulted in a 50% surge, some of its indicators are yet to assume bullish positions and nullify market uncertainties.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO