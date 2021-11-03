CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Redistricting: Ohio commission ignored will of voters

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years ago, Ohio voters overwhelmingly said they wanted a constitutional amendment to create a bipartisan commission to handle the redrawing of political boundaries every decade. Monday, that commission decided not to do its job. It never even considered a proposal, according to a report by The Hill. Members...

TiffinOhio.net

Ohio redistricting marches toward another passing deadline

Congressional redistricting is still headed for a missed deadline even as the official commission heard proposed maps from advocates and public citizens Thursday morning. Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chairs House Speaker Bob Cupp and state Sen. Vernon Sykes both said they are committed to hearing from the public and conducting several public hearings beyond the one held Thursday, which appears to be the last the commission will have before the process moves back to the legislature.
OHIO STATE
beaconjournal.com

'A missed opportunity': Ohio Redistricting Commission punts congressional mapmaking to legislature

The sole meeting of the panel tasked with drawing newlines for Ohio's congressional districts left at least one member frustrated, while others said it was productive. The seven-member Ohio Redistricting Commission met Thursday to review proposed congressional maps, including one offered by Senate Democrats, and to hear from citizen mapmakers. Republicans did not put forward a map.
POLITICS
Cleveland.com

Depositions show Matt Huffman, Bob Cupp froze out Ohio Redistricting Commission members during legislative redistricting: Capitol Letter

Depose the question: More documents released Friday afternoon, including transcripts of depositions of members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, reveal a redistricting process that was supposed to be reformed, but in practice operated like it has for years, Jeremy Pelzer reports. Lawmakers, including Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber, were essentially shut out of the process by Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Bob Cupp, whose staffers were free to craft maps – eventually approved by Republicans on the commission – that preserve the 60% supermajorities in both the House and the Senate. LaRose and Faber testified under oath that they repeatedly asked for access to mapmaking personnel and software from Huffman and Cupp, who ignored their requests.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Three of five Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission say they had no role in the maps: The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It turns out some Republicans had limited involvement on the state’s redistricting committee. You can listen online here. Actually, it was no involvement ... at least according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber, who said in sworn statements they had no input on new legislative maps for the state. New documents say only Senate President Matt Huffman and Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp drew the maps, which have resulted in multiple lawsuits. In Cleveland, hospital systems are offering pay incentives because of a shortage of nurses. And there is a potential for what could be the largest share of women legislators on a Cleveland City Council that historically, and disproportionately, has been controlled by men.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Lawyers Release Hours Of Depositions In Ohio Redistricting Lawsuit

Thousands of pages of documents have been filed in the Ohio Supreme Court in the case against the newly drawn Ohio House and Ohio Senate district maps. The records filed in the supreme court cases include evidence, discovery and transcripts of depositions. Those depositions are of the five Republican members...
OHIO STATE
oc-breeze.com

RCSD sends resolution to the California Citizens Redistricting Commission

On Tuesday, October 19th, the Rossmoor Community Services District took action to send a resolution to the California Citizens Redistricting Commission. A resolution of the Board of Directors of the Rossmoor Community Services District requesting that the Rossmoor Community Services District remain in an Assembly, State Senate, and Congressional District that is not shared with the City of Long Beach and Los Angeles County, and instead in Orange County based districts so that the concerns of our community and electorate can be adequately addressed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Redistricting Commission to hold meeting, but won’t approve congressional maps before adjourning

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- After weeks of public inactivity, the Ohio Redistricting Commission will hold its first and only meeting this week to consider congressional map plans. But it won’t be passing anything before a Oct. 31 deadline, meaning responsibility to redraw Ohio’s congressional maps is headed back to the Republican-controlled state legislature.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio House Democrats release congressional redistricting map

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio House Democrats on Friday evening released a proposed congressional map that would give them an advantage in six of the state’s 15 congressional districts. House Democrats touted the map as a “more realistic vision for Ohio” than the House and Senate Republican congressional redistricting maps released earlier this...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

“You’re fired.” Dem gov. candidate Cranley promises to clean house at PUCO

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful John Cranley is promising a scorched earth response to Ohio’s HB 6 scandal: fire every member of the public utilities commission. The former Cincinnati mayor contends a clean slate is the only way to restore trust in the Pubic Utilities Commission of Ohio, or PUCO, and he has additional reforms in mind […] The post “You’re fired.” Dem gov. candidate Cranley promises to clean house at PUCO appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit News

Detroit voters OK launching reparations commission

Detroit voters favored launching a reparations commission Tuesday, and a proposal to decriminalize psychedelic plants passed by a wide margin. Another, Proposal S, failed with53.9% voting no to amending a section of the city charter to allow voters to push ordinances that include appropriating money. More than 80% of voters...
DETROIT, MI
Observer-Reporter

Voters overwhelmingly reject government study commission

Voters in Washington County overwhelmingly rejected a government study commission that would have reviewed the county’s form of government and possibly overhauled it. The referendum failed during Tuesday’s general election by a 70 to 30% margin and appeared to be roundly disapproved by Democrats, Republicans and independents alike. The initiative...
wosu.org

One Deadline Remains for Ohio Redistricting Mapmakers

On tonight's episode we catch up with the redistricting process; COVID's continued decline; local school board elections; overspending by the state unemployment office. This week's panelists include: Laura Bischoff, State House reporter, Bob Clegg, Republican strategist, and Derrick Clay, Democratic strategist.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Democrats on Ohio Redistricting Commission say Republicans flouted anti-gerrymandering rules in new state legislative maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The two Democrats on the Ohio Redistricting Commission said Friday their Republican counterparts disregarded new anti-gerrymandering rules while passing new district maps that likely will preserve the GOP’s veto-proof majority in the state legislature. In new court filings, House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes and her father, Sen....
OHIO STATE
WJLA

Maryland elections: Greenbelt voters want reparations commission

Greenbelt residents want city council to establish a commission to study and develop local reparations proposals. Preliminary results from the ballot referendum indicate more than 1,500 people were in favor. More than 900 were against it. The idea is that a 21-person commission would be called upon to review, discuss...
MARYLAND STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana redistricting commission lands on final congressional map

After pushing back the decision twice, the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission chose the final tentative congressional map on Thursday. That map, Congressional Proposal 12, puts Gallatin, Missoula and Flathead Counties in a proposed western district, while Lewis and Clark County moved to a proposed eastern district. Pondera County is the only county split by the congressional line.
MONTANA STATE
WNCT

North Carolina legislators finalize redistricting maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly completed redistricting maps Thursday for the next decade, carving boundaries that would likely give Republicans at least two more U.S. House seats and help the GOP retain its state legislative majorities. The House and Senate voted along party lines for districts drawn on the basis of […]
POLITICS
Detroit News

Redistricting panel ignores counsel, 'interprets' rules for individual maps

Michigan's redistricting commission Thursday set limits on when commissioners can submit individual proposed maps in the coming weeks — limitations that ignored the advice of their general counsel and may conflict with voter-approved constitutional language. Commissioners voted to approve the motion Thursday as they finalized the proposed collaborative maps they...
DETROIT, MI

