Redistricting: Ohio commission ignored will of voters

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It turns out some Republicans had limited involvement on the state’s redistricting committee. You can listen online here. Actually, it was no involvement ... at least according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber, who said in sworn statements they had no input on new legislative maps for the state. New documents say only Senate President Matt Huffman and Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp drew the maps, which have resulted in multiple lawsuits. In Cleveland, hospital systems are offering pay incentives because of a shortage of nurses. And there is a potential for what could be the largest share of women legislators on a Cleveland City Council that historically, and disproportionately, has been controlled by men.

OHIO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO