Redistricting: Ohio commission ignored will of voters

Depose the question: More documents released Friday afternoon, including transcripts of depositions of members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, reveal a redistricting process that was supposed to be reformed, but in practice operated like it has for years, Jeremy Pelzer reports. Lawmakers, including Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber, were essentially shut out of the process by Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Bob Cupp, whose staffers were free to craft maps – eventually approved by Republicans on the commission – that preserve the 60% supermajorities in both the House and the Senate. LaRose and Faber testified under oath that they repeatedly asked for access to mapmaking personnel and software from Huffman and Cupp, who ignored their requests.
