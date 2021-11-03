CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb honoured on special edition Isle of Man stamps

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HefPS_0cl3dmMV00

Bee Gees star Sir Barry Gibb has been honoured on a new set of stamps in the Isle of Man.

The singer was born on the island in 1946 before moving to Manchester in 1955.

A statement announcing the move hailed the 75-year-old’s “peerless musical career” and “tireless charitable work”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mhctv_0cl3dmMV00
(Isle of Man Post Office/PA)

The seven stamps show Sir Barry at various stages of his career.

One shows him on the set of the 1978 film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, while another is of him on stage at Glastonbury in 2017.

Others show him at home and on stage in locations around the world.

Sir Barry said: “I’m very proud of my Manx roots.

“I was born and bred on the ancient, mystical, magical Isle of Man, and I have very fond memories of growing up there, so to appear on a set of its stamps is not only a wonderful surprise, but also an honour and a privilege.”

The stamps will raise money for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins at the request of Sir Barry.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

Saturday Night Philately? Bee Gees' Barry Gibb Gets His Own Postage Stamps

The Isle Of Man Post Office has issued a special set of stamps to celebrate the musical career and charitable work of Bee Gees co-founder and Isle of Man native Barry Gibb. “I’m very proud of my Manx roots,” Gibb said in a statement. “I was born and bred on the ancient, mystical, magical Isle of Man, and I have very fond memories of growing up there, so to appear on a set of its stamps is not only a wonderful surprise, but also an honour and a privilege.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Gibb
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

How ‘Storage Wars’ Star Barry Weiss Made Most of His Money

The legend of Storage Wars star Barry Weiss only grows with time. Fans were stunned to find that Weiss who left the show on A&E over eight years ago returned to kick off season 13. Weiss confirmed that he is back bidding wars with the rest of the cast of the show. He made his return to primetime with style, as he rolled up in that vintage classic car as only Barry Weiss would.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamps#The Isle#Isle Of Man#Bee Gees#Sgt#Glastonbury#Manx
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton Bring Down the House at 2021 CMA Awards

Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson gave a show-stopping performance at the 2021 CMA Awards, teaming up with multiple winner Chris Stapleton for a soulful medley of “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine.” An unforgettable moment at the #CMAawards 😍 @ChrisStapleton and @IAMJHUD wrote history with this one! #iconic pic.twitter.com/Tr4CvDe3Ge — Country 107.3 (@Country1073) November 11, 2021 Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the new biopic Respect, gave her first performance at the CMA Awards with Franklin’s arrangement of Willie Nelson’s “Night Life,” starting the song off low and slow before ramping it up with brassy horn hits and explosive vocal...
MUSIC
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of "American Idol." She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wild $13million mansion is so cool

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might have tied the knot at Blake's rustic Oklahoma ranch, but the couple also own a stunning modern mansion in Los Angeles which they purchased for $13million, according to Dirt. Located in the Encino neighbourhood of San Fernando Valley, the dreamy three-storey home offers 13,000...
CELEBRITIES
People

Monster's Ball Actor Coronji Calhoun Sr., Who Played Halle Berry's Son, Dead at 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr., the actor who played Halle Berry's son Tyrell Musgrove in the 2001 film Monster's Ball, has died. He was 30. In a GoFundMe page to help "give Coronji a sacred celebration of life," the actor's mother, Theresa C. Bailey, said her son died on Oct. 13. She told CBS affiliate WWL-TV that his death was due to congestive heart failure and lung problems.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

T-Pain Takes Walk Of Shame After His Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Its Soul Taken

T-Pain is using a major hit to his luxury car collection as both a public service announcement and a teachable moment in financial management for his Instagram followers. In a video he posted on IG Wednesday (November 10), T-Pain appears to be involved in a conversation with the tow truck driver tasked with repossessing his custom convertible Rolls Royce Ghost.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Inclusion at the CMAs? Sounds nice. So why that nasty cheer for Morgan Wallen?

Each year, the CMA Awards flash across television screens, trying to convince the unconvinced that country music is the people’s music. Lately, that task has felt more like damage control. It’s been an especially tumultuous year in Nashville, with some of country music’s biggest names speaking out against vaccine mandates, not to mention the industry’s newest superstar having been caught on camera saying a racial slur.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kesha Climbs A Tree While Wearing Nothing But A Small Piece Of Fabric — Photo

Kesha declared she’s ‘not extra’ in her hilarious caption as she enjoyed some time in the beautiful outdoors!. Kesha, 34, is one with nature! The “Tik Tok” singer stripped down as she went tree climbing in a new post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10. She covered herself with just a piece of purple floral fabric as she hung from a branch of the large tree, declining to share her location. “I’m not extra, you are,” the singer captioned her post, which has racked up over 40,000 likes.
MUSIC
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy