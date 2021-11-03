Black Hills Corp. (BKH) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $664.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $689.19 million.
Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Interface sees Q4 2021...
Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $788.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $663.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Newmark Group,...
Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE: NOG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. For earnings...
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $347.34 million versus the consensus estimate of $338.16 million. For earnings history...
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.4 million, versus $0 reported last year. For...
Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.50 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $219.41 million.
Gannett (NYSE: GCI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $800.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $817.6 million.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) reported Q3 EPS of ($3.16), $0.56 worse than the analyst estimate of ($2.60). Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $35.4 million.
Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) reported Q3 net income of $58M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $339 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. For earnings history...
Ventas (NYSE: VTR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $976 million versus the consensus estimate of $932.8 million.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $35.96 million versus the consensus estimate of $34.33 million.
Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.17, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion.
Telus (NYSE: TU) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.29, versus Cdn$0.28 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$4.25 billion, versus Cdn$3.95 billion reported last year. For...
Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.67), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.75). Revenue for the quarter came in at $101.45 million versus the consensus estimate of $100.97 million.
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Enbridge (ENB) click here.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.87), $0.72 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $57.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. For earnings history...
