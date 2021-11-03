CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Black Hills Corp. (BKH) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Misses Q3 EPS by 29c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $664.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $689.19 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Interface (TILE) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Interface sees Q4 2021...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c, Raises Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $788.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $663.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Newmark Group,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE: NOG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. For earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bkh#Wall Street#Black Hills Corp#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $347.34 million versus the consensus estimate of $338.16 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Canopy Growth (CGC) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.4 million, versus $0 reported last year. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TC Energy Corp. (TRP) Reports Q3 EPS of C$0.99

TC Energy Corp. (NYSE: TRP) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.99, versus Cdn$0.95 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on TC Energy Corp. (TRP) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Fluor Corp. (FLR) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Tops Q3 EPS by 50c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.50 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $219.41 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gannett (GCI) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gannett (NYSE: GCI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $800.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $817.6 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

bluebird bio (BLUE) Misses Q3 EPS by 56c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) reported Q3 EPS of ($3.16), $0.56 worse than the analyst estimate of ($2.60). Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $35.4 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

OFS Capital (OFS) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.25. For earnings history and earnings-related data on OFS Capital (OFS) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Verso Corporation (VRS) Reports Q3 Net Income of $58M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) reported Q3 net income of $58M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $339 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ventas (VTR) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ventas (NYSE: VTR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $976 million versus the consensus estimate of $932.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $35.96 million versus the consensus estimate of $34.33 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tenneco (TEN) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.17, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Telus (TU) Reports Q3 EPS of C$0.29

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Telus (NYSE: TU) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.29, versus Cdn$0.28 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$4.25 billion, versus Cdn$3.95 billion reported last year. For...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.67), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.75). Revenue for the quarter came in at $101.45 million versus the consensus estimate of $100.97 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Enbridge (ENB) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Enbridge (ENB) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Misses Q3 EPS by 72c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.87), $0.72 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $57.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy