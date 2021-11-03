CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

USD Partners LP (USDP) Reports Q3 Net Income of $3.8M

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) reported Q3 net income of $3.8M. Revenue...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

ModivCare Inc. (MODV) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.63, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $493.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $502.45 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Misses Q3 EPS by 29c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $664.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $689.19 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tenneco (TEN) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.17, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Century Casinos (CNTY) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.36, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $106.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd Partners Lp#Usdp#Stocks#Net Income#Streetinsider Premium#Usd Partners
StreetInsider.com

MFA Financial (MFA) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.28, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.11. For earnings history and earnings-related data on MFA Financial (MFA) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Interface (TILE) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Interface sees Q4 2021...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Magna International (MGA) Misses Q3 EPS by 103c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Magna International (NYSE: MGA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.56, $1.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.9 billion versus the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Tops Q3 EPS by 50c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.50 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $219.41 million.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE: NOG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. For earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.67), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.75). Revenue for the quarter came in at $101.45 million versus the consensus estimate of $100.97 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.60

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ: AMR) reported Q3 EPS of $4.40, $1.60 better than the analyst estimate of $2.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $648.84 million versus the consensus estimate of $471.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Gannett (GCI) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gannett (NYSE: GCI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $800.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $817.6 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.65), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.59). Revenue for the quarter came in at $434.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $442.82 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Canopy Growth (CGC) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.4 million, versus $0 reported last year. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.20

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Rand Capital Corp (RAND) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $35.96 million versus the consensus estimate of $34.33 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Misses Q3 EPS by 72c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.87), $0.72 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $57.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c

E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ: SSP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30. Revenue for the quarter came in at $555 million versus the consensus estimate of $553.98 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Johnson Controls (JCI) Tops Q4 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.88, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy