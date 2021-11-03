USD Partners LP (USDP) Reports Q3 Net Income of $3.8M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.63, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $493.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $502.45 million.
Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $664.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $689.19 million.
Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.17, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.36, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $106.7 million.
Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Interface sees Q4 2021...
Magna International (NYSE: MGA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.56, $1.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.9 billion versus the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion.
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.50 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $219.41 million.
Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE: NOG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. For earnings...
Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.67), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.75). Revenue for the quarter came in at $101.45 million versus the consensus estimate of $100.97 million.
Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ: AMR) reported Q3 EPS of $4.40, $1.60 better than the analyst estimate of $2.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $648.84 million versus the consensus estimate of $471.8 million.
Gannett (NYSE: GCI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $800.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $817.6 million.
Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.65), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.59). Revenue for the quarter came in at $434.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $442.82 million.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.4 million, versus $0 reported last year. For...
Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Rand Capital Corp (RAND) click here.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $35.96 million versus the consensus estimate of $34.33 million.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.87), $0.72 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $57.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. For earnings history...
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) click here.
E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ: SSP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30. Revenue for the quarter came in at $555 million versus the consensus estimate of $553.98 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) click here.
Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.88, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion.
