Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.44). Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.49 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO