Douglas Emmett (DEI) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported Q4 EPS of $2.55, $0.29 better than the analyst estimate of $2.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO