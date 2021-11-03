CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cerus (CERS) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

StreetInsider.com

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.20

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Rand Capital Corp (RAND) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Misses Q3 EPS by 29c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $664.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $689.19 million.
StreetInsider.com

Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Tops Q3 EPS by 50c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.50 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $219.41 million.
StreetInsider.com

Groupon (GRPN) Tops Q3 EPS by 31c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.31 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $214 million versus the consensus estimate of $213.14 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cers#Cerus#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Interface (TILE) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Interface sees Q4 2021...
StreetInsider.com

Orthofix International (OFIX) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c, Updates Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $112 million versus the consensus estimate of $113.31 million.
StreetInsider.com

Century Casinos (CNTY) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.36, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $106.7 million.
StreetInsider.com

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Misses Q3 EPS by 72c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.87), $0.72 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $57.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. For earnings history...
StreetInsider.com

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c, Raises Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $788.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $663.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Newmark Group,...
StreetInsider.com

Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.60

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ: AMR) reported Q3 EPS of $4.40, $1.60 better than the analyst estimate of $2.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $648.84 million versus the consensus estimate of $471.8 million.
StreetInsider.com

Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE: NOG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. For earnings...
StreetInsider.com

AMC Networks (AMCX) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.46

AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported Q3 EPS of $2.68, $1.46 better than the analyst estimate of $1.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $810.77 million versus the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AMC Networks (AMCX) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Verso Corporation (VRS) Reports Q3 Net Income of $58M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) reported Q3 net income of $58M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $339 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. For earnings history...
StreetInsider.com

Ubiquiti (UI) Misses Q1 EPS by 50c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) reported Q1 EPS of $2.12, $0.50 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $458.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $505.3 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
StreetInsider.com

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Tops Q3 EPS by 81c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: MITT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.96, $0.81 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Johnson Controls (JCI) Tops Q4 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.88, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Gannett (GCI) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gannett (NYSE: GCI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $800.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $817.6 million.
StreetInsider.com

ModivCare Inc. (MODV) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.63, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $493.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $502.45 million.
StreetInsider.com

Tenneco (TEN) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.17, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Dominion Energy (D) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) reported Q3 EPS of $1.11, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $1.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.18 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. GUIDANCE:. Dominion Energy sees...
