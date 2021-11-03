Cerus (CERS) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.88, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO