Amcor plc (AMCR) Reports In-Line Q1 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, $0.44 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.04 billion versus the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO