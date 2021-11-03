CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Reports Q3 Loss of $22.50/sh

StreetInsider.com

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Tops Q3 EPS by 44c

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, $0.44 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.04 billion versus the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.12).
StreetInsider.com

ModivCare Inc. (MODV) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.63, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $493.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $502.45 million.
StreetInsider.com

Global Partners (GLP) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Tenneco (TEN) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.17, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Johnson Controls (JCI) Tops Q4 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.88, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Verso Corporation (VRS) Reports Q3 Net Income of $58M

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) reported Q3 net income of $58M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $339 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.74 million.
StreetInsider.com

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.65), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.59). Revenue for the quarter came in at $434.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $442.82 million.
StreetInsider.com

Orthofix International (OFIX) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c, Updates Guidance

Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $112 million versus the consensus estimate of $113.31 million.
StreetInsider.com

bluebird bio (BLUE) Misses Q3 EPS by 56c

bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) reported Q3 EPS of ($3.16), $0.56 worse than the analyst estimate of ($2.60). Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $35.4 million.
StreetInsider.com

Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE: NOG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $204.44 million.
StreetInsider.com

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Misses Q3 EPS by 29c

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $664.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $689.19 million.
StreetInsider.com

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c, Raises Guidance

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $788.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $663.3 million.
StreetInsider.com

Telus (TU) Reports Q3 EPS of C$0.29

Telus (NYSE: TU) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.29, versus Cdn$0.28 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$4.25 billion, versus Cdn$3.95 billion reported last year.
StreetInsider.com

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.20

Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20.
StreetInsider.com

Sempra Energy (SRE) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.70, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.01 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $35.96 million versus the consensus estimate of $34.33 million.
StreetInsider.com

MFA Financial (MFA) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.28, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.11.
StreetInsider.com

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.26

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) reported Q3 FFO of $0.26, versus $0.26 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $115.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.97 million.
