Ultragenyx Pharma (RARE) Tops Q3 EPS by 33c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.65), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.59). Revenue for the quarter came in at $434.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $442.82 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO