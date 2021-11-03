DURECT Corp (DRRX) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $664.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $689.19 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Interface sees Q4 2021...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Rand Capital Corp (RAND) click here.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.36, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $106.7 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.17, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) reported Q1 EPS of $2.12, $0.50 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $458.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $505.3 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Enbridge (ENB) click here.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.50 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $219.41 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ: AMR) reported Q3 EPS of $4.40, $1.60 better than the analyst estimate of $2.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $648.84 million versus the consensus estimate of $471.8 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) reported Q3 EPS of ($3.16), $0.56 worse than the analyst estimate of ($2.60). Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $35.4 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gannett (NYSE: GCI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $800.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $817.6 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) reported Q3 net income of $58M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $339 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. For earnings history...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: HE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $756.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $756.01 million.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported Q3 EPS of $2.68, $1.46 better than the analyst estimate of $1.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $810.77 million versus the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AMC Networks (AMCX) click here.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) reported Q3 FFO of $0.26, versus $0.26 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $115.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.97 million. For...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.87), $0.72 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $57.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. For earnings history...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) reported Q3 EPS of $1.11, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $1.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.18 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. GUIDANCE:. Dominion Energy sees...
Comments / 0