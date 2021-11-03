DURECT Corp (DRRX) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.17, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO